20/20: Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies - A detailed case overview

Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies on 20/20 revisits a case that once stunned the country. Back in 2016, Sherri Papini, a mother of two from Redding, California, vanished during what seemed like an ordinary afternoon jog.

She was missing for 22 days. Then she turned up on the side of a highway with a chain around her waist and bruises on her body. She stated that two masked women had abducted her.

That story made national headlines and set off a massive search. But as time passed, the truth began to shift. Federal authorities later discovered that Papini had been living with a former boyfriend while she was reported missing.

She had harmed herself to make the story believable. In 2022, she received an 18-month prison sentence after being found guilty of committing mail fraud and providing false statements to federal authorities.

Now, Papini says her ex-boyfriend actually abducted her. She describes abuse and confusion and insists the pain was real. Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies unpacks this tangled narrative through fresh interviews and long-withheld evidence.

The 20/20 special, Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies, will stream on ABC at 9:01 PM ET on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies explores the elaborate hoax, shifting narratives, and federal investigation behind her 2016 disappearance

Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies, 20/20 unpacks the bizarre and costly saga that began in November 2016. Her story sparked a large-scale manhunt, media frenzy, and community concern, but it later collapsed under the weight of DNA evidence and inconsistent testimony.

According to multiple sources, including the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California press release dated September 19, 2022, Papini falsely reported her kidnapping, made misleading statements to federal agents, and fraudulently obtained over $300,000 through victim compensation and disability claims.

She pleaded guilty in 2022 to mail fraud and lying to a federal officer, receiving an 18-month prison sentence and an order to pay $309,902 in restitution.

DNA evidence and a false narrative unravelled by federal authorities

The turning point in the case came in 2020 when DNA collected from the clothing Papini wore on the day she reappeared was traced to her former boyfriend, James Reyes. Reyes admitted Papini had stayed with him in Costa Mesa while she was supposedly missing.

He said she asked him to brand her with a wood-burning tool and helped inflict injuries at her request. He informed investigators that Sherri Papini had portrayed herself as escaping an abusive relationship with her husband, a claim that was never supported by any evidence.

Papini initially claimed to have been held against her will and abused. However, investigators found that the wounds, including bruises, burns, and branding, were either self-inflicted or carried out with her direction.

According to an ABC News report dated September 29, 2022, Sherri Papini lied to law enforcement, her friends, and family for years while collecting benefits for PTSD she never had. Her hoax involved prepaid cellphones, fabricated stories, and emotionally manipulating those closest to her.

Despite her guilty plea, Papini has since revised her story again in the docuseries Sherri Papini: Caught in the Lie, stating that she now remembers being abducted by Reyes. In an interview clip obtained by The Daily Beast, published May 22, 2025, Papini claims:

“I don’t remember if I got into the car. I remember waking up briefly in the back of the vehicle and not being able to even keep my eyes open. This is not where I’m supposed to be.”

She further alleges that she was chained, assaulted, and forced to fabricate the involvement of two women.

Legal fallout and public response to Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies

Sherri Papini's actions led to widespread outrage and a feeling of betrayal among her community. Her ex-husband filed for divorce shortly after her plea and cited emotional and psychological harm caused to their children. The Latino community in Redding also expressed concerns over being falsely portrayed as suspects in her initial fabricated story.

The docuseries Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies reexamines this multi-year case through interviews, evidence, and conflicting accounts. As new claims emerge, the broadcast raises questions about accountability, memory, and manipulation.

Sherri Papini: Where the Truth Lies is set to premiere on ABC on May 23, 2025, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

