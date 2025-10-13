How many episodes are there in The Chair Company season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

The Chair Company season 1 is a new comedy series on HBO that premiered on October 12, 2025. Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the former also stars as the lead character of the series.

It follows the story of William Ronald Trosper as a workplace incident leads him to uncover big secrets behind the company. From the chaos at the office to the protagonist's unusual experiences, the series promises thrill and comical moments to the viewers.

While the series premiered with one episode already, viewers must be eager to know when the next parts will come out. The Chair Company season 1 has a total of eight episodes, with new episodes releasing every Sunday on HBO.

All episodes in The Chair Company season 1, and when they arrive

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

William Ronald Trosper, a.k.a Ron, at his office, has a lot on his plate in the new show. After facing an embarrassing moment at the workplace, Ron discovers that there could be more to the company than meets the eye. The series follows his attempts to uncover the truth and go to great lengths just to prove himself innocent.

The latest show has a total of 8 episodes. The first episode of the series premiered on October 12, 2025. Here is a list of all the episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Release Date Release Time 1 October 12, 2025 10/9c 2 October 19, 2025 10/9c 3 October 26, 2025 10/9c 4 November 2, 2025 10/9c 5 November 9, 2025 10/9c 6 November 16, 2025 10/9c 7 November 23, 2025 10/9c 8 November 30, 2025 10/9c

Where to watch all episodes of The Chair Company season 1?

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

The Chair Company season 1 brings unique twists and turns through Ron's journey as he goes deep into bringing the company's conspiracy to light. His unusual thinking and complex personality are central to the hilarious moments of the show.

As the series follows a weekly drop release schedule, viewers can catch the latest episodes of the show as they come out on HBO. Every Sunday, a new episode of the show will release live on HBO at 10 pm ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

For the viewers who are yet to subscribe to HBO Max, there are several plans to consider. A basic ad-inclusive plan for the platform is available at $9.99/month or $99.99/year. For ad-free streaming, a standard plan can be opted for at the price of $16.99/month or $169.99/year. For a high-quality streaming experience, a premium ad-free plan is available for $20.99/month or $209.99/year. Interested viewers can check these plans and other offers for the streaming platform.

About The Chair Company season 1

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

The Chair Company season 1 is all about chaos, confusion, and a big conspiracy that the protagonist, Ron, attempts to solve. Ron becomes a part of an embarrassing mishap at the office, which he is unable to move on from. His attempts to come clean take him to unexpected turns, making him believe that a grand conspiracy lies behind the company.

The official logline of the series reads as follows:

"After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy."

Along with Robinson, other cast members from the show include Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Will Price as Seth, Sophia Lillis as Natalie, Joseph Tudisco as Mike, Lou Diamond Phillips as Jeff, and more.

Watch The Chair Company season 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

