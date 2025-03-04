How many episodes are in When Calls the Heart season 12? Episode count and more

  • home icon
By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Mar 04, 2025 16:30 GMT
Episode count of When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via Hallmark Channel)
The first episode of When Calls the Heart season 12 aired on the Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025. The show this season is scheduled to have 12 episodes, with episodes releasing every Sunday (barring a few exceptions). The last episode of the show is scheduled to air on March 23, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

Titled The Mountie Way, the premiere episode of When Calls the Heart season 12 picked up from where it left off in season 11. It primarily focused on Nathan and Elizabeth's relationship as they tried to navigate their way through it.

For the uninitiated, the show has been hinting at a possible romance between the two characters for years, but nothing concrete happened until the conclusion of Season 11 and the start of the new season.

What is the episode count of When Calls the Heart season 12?

Episodes of When Calls the Heart season 12 started airing on The Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025, and will come to a close on March 23, 2025, after completing its 12-episode run. Almost all the episodes have been released on Sundays, according to the schedule. However, episode 6 of the show was released on a Saturday instead of a Sunday.

Given below is a complete breakdown of the episode releases for When Calls the Heart season 12.

Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date
1The Mountie WayJanuary 5, 2025
2You Get What You GiveJanuary 12, 2025
3All That GlittersJanuary 19, 2025
4Dancing TeensJanuary 26, 2025
5Mom's the WordFebruary 2, 2025
6When Autumn Leaves Begin to FallFebruary 8, 2025
7Dance the Night AwayFebruary 16, 2025
8The Show Must Go OnFebruary 23, 2025
9Buried TreasureMarch 2, 2025
10Having Faith March 9, 2025
11Must Be Gold March 16, 2025
12Through the Valley March 23, 2025
Who features in When Calls the Heart season 12?

The 12th season of When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow in the role of Elizabeth Thatcher. Besides Krakow, the season also features several other actors who portray crucial characters in the show.

These include Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan Grant; Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter; Kavan Smith, who plays Leland Coulter; and Martin Cummins, who plays Henry Gowen.

Others present in the show's recent season are Amanda Wong, who plays Mei Sou; Andrea Brooks, who plays Faith Carter; Chris McNally, who plays Lucas Bouchard; Jaeda Lily Miller, who plays Allie Grant; and Jack Wagner, who plays Bill Avery.

Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry feature in primary roles in When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via Getty)
Additional actors include Viv Leacock, who plays Joseph Canfield; Natasha Burnett, who plays Minnie Canfield; Ben Rosenbaum, who plays Mike Hickam; Melissa Gilbert, who plays Georgie McGill; and Jacob Shoemay, who plays Oliver.

Some others include Miranda MacDougall, who plays Edie Martel; Hrothgar Mathews, who plays Ned Yost; Loretta Walsh, who plays Florence Yost; and Hyland Goodrich, who plays Little Jack Thornton.

What is the plot of When Call the Heart?

The plot of When Calls the Heart chronicles Erin Krakow's character, Elizabeth Thatcher, as she arrives in the small town of Hope Valley. The show chronicles her experiences in the place as she struggles to find a footing there.

The official synopsis for the show from Hallmark Channel reads:

"Inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series about the Canadian West, “When Calls the Heart” follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), in the quaint town of Hope Valley. With the help and guidance of the townspeople and her friends, she adjusts to the ever-changing times and the people that enter her life."
The next episode of When Calls the Heart season 12 airs on Hallmark Channel on March 9, 2025. Following the release of the upcoming episode, the show will be only two episodes away from its conclusion.

