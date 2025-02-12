How many episodes will there be in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3? Episode count, runtime, titles, and more

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will premiere on Netflix on February 13, 2025, bringing an end to the highly popular show that has captivated audiences worldwide. The final part of the series will be available to stream at 12:01 am PT on Thursday, February 13.

For viewers in different regions, the release time will vary, with some countries getting the episodes at 3:01 am ET, 8:01 am GMT, and others following suit. Meanwhile, all five episodes will be available on Netflix for a binge-watch premiere.

The official synopsis of the third part of the sixth season reads,

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, along with William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and others supervise the show. Originally released on YouTube Premium in May 2018, Netflix acquired the show in June 2020 and has been airing each season since then.

Season 6 of Cobra Kai ends the Sekai Taikai tournament, wherein dojos from all around fight for the championship. Throughout this season, Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and their students maintain primary rivalry and friendships. Unexpected events in the Sekai Taikai force the characters to face their past and negotiate an uncertain future.

Following the Sekai Taikai tournament, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will show how the characters handle wins and losses. The stakes are high with an expected thrilling ending, as this finale will answer questions from previous seasons, making it a must-see for fans.

Release schedule, episode count, and other details of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3

The final part of Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will feature five episodes. This follows the format established for the earlier two parts, which also included five episodes each. This decision was made after discussions between Sony and Netflix.

The entire sixth season will comprise 15 episodes, with all five from part 3 releasing on February 13, 2025, allowing viewers to watch the concluding episodes in one go.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the episodes in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3:

Episode Number Episode Name Runtime Release Date 11 Into The Fire 39 minutes February 13, 2025 12 Rattled 39 minutes February 13, 2025 13 Skeletons 39 minutes February 13, 2025 14 Strike Last 47 minutes February 13, 2025 15 (Series Finale) Ex-Degenerate 49 minutes February 13, 2025

The series finale is expected to be around 49 minutes long, bringing the total runtime for the five episodes to around 213 minutes.

What is the plot of Cobra Kai season 6?

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 covers the dramatic conclusion of the Sekai Taikai tournament, a global karate competition where dojos compete to prove their superiority.

Characters are forced to face their pasts and contemplate their uncertain futures following a startling tournament outcome. This final chapter will resolve long-running rivalries and unresolved character arcs from nearly forty years since the events in the first Karate Kid film in 1984.

About the cast in the upcoming season 6 part 3

Among the returning actors in Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 are Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence.

Moreover, fresh actors such as Yuji Okumoto, who plays Chozen Toguchi, and Thomas Ian Griffith, who makes a comeback as Terry Silver, keep adding dimension to the story.

As the main characters face future challenges, the final season promises emotional and thrilling moments. Whether Daniel and Johnny reconcile or Kreese and Silver fight, the show's cast and plot are set to leave an impression.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback