How many episodes will there be in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Horror series, IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 is all set to premiere with the first episode on October 26, 2025. Movies from the franchise had caught the attention of the global audience in the past, making the upcoming series a highly anticipated drop for the fans.

Based on John Grisham's novel, the series follows the Hanlon family's experiences as their stay in Derry, Maine, takes an unexpected and scary turn. The show stands as a prequel to the two movies released so far, promising links and stories that will explain how it all began.

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 will have a total of eight episodes and will release on HBO Max.

All episodes in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1, and when they arrive

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 brings a chilling story from the IT franchise with a return to the haunted town of Derry, Maine. Leroy Hanlop's service in the military brings him and his family to the town, where they wish to lead a simple and happy life together. However, behind the pleasant look of the town lie deep secrets and a horrifying figure that completely changes the Hanlop family and other characters' fates.

Season 1 will comprise a total of eight episodes. The show will premiere with one episode on October 26, 2025, following which a new episode will drop every Sunday till the finale.

Here is a complete list of the episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Release Date 1 October 26, 2025 2 November 2, 2025 3 November 9, 2025 4 November 16, 2025 5 November 23, 2025 6 November 30, 2025 7 December 7, 2025 8 December 14, 2025

Where to watch IT: Welcome to Derry season 1?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

Pennywise the dancing clown had wreaked havoc in the two movies from the franchise, and viewers are set to learn about his origin story with IT: Welcome to Derry season 1. The upcoming show not only promises a look at the antagonist's journey, but will also show the struggles of the kids and their parents as they face the grave situation in their town.

HBO Max is the official streaming platform for the series. Viewers can tune in to the platform every week to catch the latest episodes of the series every Sunday.

To subscribe to HBO Max, plans ranging from standard to premium are available to choose from. A basic (with ads) plan can be subscribed to at the price of $10.99/month ot $109.99/year. A standard (without ads) plan can be opted for at $18.49/month or $184.99/year. A premium plan, which brings a high-quality, ad-free streaming service, can be purchased for $22.99/month or $229.99/year.

All about the upcoming series

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@hbomax)

IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 builds on Stephen King's IT universe, standing as a prequel to the two movies released so far. The series is set in 1962, when the Hanlon family settles in the town of Derry, Maine. Several mysterious events and cases of missing children hint at a dark secret behind the location.

The official logline of the series reads as follows:

"Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films, “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”"

The series attempts to explore how Pennywise came into being and what went down in Derry's history, which led to the events shown in the two movies of the franchise.

Watch IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 on HBO Max.

