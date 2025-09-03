How many episodes will there be in The Paper season 1? Episode count and more

The documentary crew from The Office has found a new subject in The Paper season 1. Releasing on September 4, the series offers a look at the Toledo Truth Teller, a struggling newspaper, and the unusual team behind it.

A new, ambitious editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), joins the organisation with hopes and enthusiasm. However, his journey with the team will not be so easy, bringing twists and challenges in each episode.

The Paper season 1 will have a total of 10 episodes, all releasing together on September 4, 2025.

All episodes in The Paper season 1, and when they arrive

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

Chaos, challenges, and comical moments will unfold as Ned and his team set out to revive the Toledo Truth Teller in The Paper season 1. With a prominent set of cast members featuring in the show, there will be unique characters that viewers can expect to get introduced to in the upcoming series.

The mockumentary series is highly anticipated, as the team behind the popular series, The Office, is behind its creation. The upcoming show has a total of ten episodes, all dropping together on September 4, 2025. Viewers can binge the entire show upon its release.

From Nelson's entry into the office to all the difficulties he and his team will encounter, each episode will offer a look at the unusual happenings in the newsroom set in the midwestern state of Ohio.

US release timings for the show are listed below:

Region Date Time US Eastern (ET) Sept 4, 2025 3:00 AM US Central (CT) Sept 4, 2025 2:00 AM US Mountain (MT) Sept 4, 2025 1:00 AM US Pacific (PT) Sept 4, 2025 12:00 AM

Where to watch all episodes of The Paper season 1?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

From Dunder Mifflin to Toledo Truth Teller, the documentary crew's fresh journey with a newsroom promises unique moments and hilarious character developments.

Viewers in the United States of America can watch the show upon its release on Peacock. For those who are yet to get access to Peacock, there are different plans to choose from, as offered by the platform.

To subscribe to the platform, a Peacock Premium plan can be chosen for the price of $11/month or $110/year, which gives ad-supported streaming services. To watch the new show and other content without ads, users can subscribe to the Peacock Premium Plus Plan, which is priced at $17/month or $170/year.

About The Paper season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

The Paper season 1 is a follow-up to The Office, with the same team behind the mockumentary now looking for a new setting to follow. It takes the viewers inside the newsroom of Toledo Truth Teller, where things are not going so well. From Ned's entry to the team's efforts for the newspaper, the chaos and funny moments emerging from it all will be the highlight of the upcoming series. Another link that joins the series to The Office is Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role as Oscar Martinez.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher trying to revive it.”

Created by Michael Koman and Greg Daniels, the series stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez, Chelsea Frei as Mare, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, and more.

