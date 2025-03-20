How many episodes are there in Woman of the Dead season 2? Explained

Woman of the Dead season 2, based on Bernhard Aichner’s bestseller Woman of the Dead book series, premiered on Netflix on March 19, 2025. The story begins two years later from where it left off in season 1, with the protagonist's past crimes returning to haunt her.

The first season, comprising six episodes, premiered on Netflix on January 5, 2023. Woman of the Dead season 2, which also has six episodes, follows Blum on the dangerous quest to find her daughter Nela Thaler who has been kidnapped by the antagonist Badal Sarkissian.

What is the plot of Woman of the Dead season 2?

At the end of Woman of the Dead season 1, Blum manages to kill all five members of the secret society that killed her husband. She also escaped the lawful consequences of her actions by pinning it all on the last member she killed, a corrupt police officer, Massimo Ricci. Thereafter, she hopes to live peacefully with her children, Nela and Tim Thaler, and her close confidant Reza.

However, in Woman of the Dead season 2, which is set two years after season 1, all semblance of her picture-perfect life is blown off. When body parts of an influential man named Edwin Schönborn are discovered in the coffin of a person Blum had prepared for burial, Officer Birgit Wallen from the Vienna BKA immediately becomes suspicious of foul play from Blum and Reza.

The cat-and-mouse game begins again as Blum becomes the target of both the police and a new nemesis. Eventually, Blum has to turn back to her old ways to save her daughter Nela who has been kidnapped by an influential and dangerous man who runs the local human trafficking ring.

It does not take Blum long to realize that her mysterious nemesis is linked to the snuff ring of five members whom she had killed. Mrs. Johanna Schönborn, the Schönborn matriarch, is far from the innocent, grieving mother she pretends to be, but she does try to help Blum out at one point.

Anna Maria Mühe on her character's moral ambiguity in Woman of the Dead season 2

Brunhilde Blum is not the typical hero that everyone cheers for from the very start. In fact, she is far from someone who can be considered innocent because of her questionable actions.

In season 1, she crosses lines to seek vengeance for her husband's murder. Similarly, in the new season, her motherly instincts blur the fine line between right and wrong.

Anna Maria Mühe, who portrays Blum, reflected on the nature of her character in an interview with Vogue Germany dated March 19, 2025.

"What you are reporting right now pretty much describes the field of tension that makes such a character interesting for me as an actress. Because it is not a thoroughly sympathetic character, but one who brings the audience to their knees."

She further explained:

"With such a protagonist, a story can also backfire. Then when you lose the viewers completely. That's why we kept looking at scenes in season one in which Blum can show himself soft and accessible. We continued that in season two."

Mühe also pointed out that in season 2, they also had the advantage that Blum is a mother and when a mother's love is involved, the society barely criticizes her for being morally ambivalent.

Woman of the Dead season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.

