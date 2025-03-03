How many roles has Brigid Brannagh played in NCIS series? All characters explored

Brigid Brannagh has played two roles as a guest actor in NCIS, first in 2005 and again in 2023. The series premiered on September 23, 2003, and has now run for 22 seasons, making it one of the longest-running shows in American TV history.

Ad

The NCIS (Naval Investigative Criminal Service) is a military police procedural show based on a fictional team of agents who work to solve the criminal activities in the Navy and Marine Corps. It is one of the first shows in the NCIS franchise, and it now has about six shows running under it. The latest two shows under this franchise were announced in 2024.

More about Brigid's role in the NCIS

Ad

Trending

Brigid Brannagh played the role of Catherine Reynolds in the NCIS series in 2005. Her character was introduced in season 2 episode 19, of the show titled Conspiracy Theory. Her character is shown as a patient in the psychiatric hospital.

Catherine is a delusional and unstable woman who is receiving mental care at the Cherry Hill Psychiatric Hospital. She is known to be innocent and shares a room with Jessica Smith, a US Navy Petty Officer. Jessica was diagnosed with paranoia and delusional tendencies, for which she is receiving treatment at the hospital.

Ad

Jessica always fears that someone is trying to kill her. She mentions the same to her therapist multiple times, but this is considered an effect of her illness, and she isn't taken seriously. It is not until Jessica discovers that Catherine, though mentally ill, is a deceptive and manipulative patient and has killed someone in the hospital before.

Jessica goes on telling everyone the truth about Catherine, but nobody pays heed to her claims. Brigid's character starts to view this as a threat to her existence in the hospital and plans to kill Jessica. One day, Jessica is found dead in her room, and it looks like she probably overdosed herself.

Ad

However, her case is investigated by the NCIS team, which senses foul play. Their search uncovers the truth of how Catherine cleverly overdosed Jessica and cleaned the scene to make it look like a suicide. Further, it is revealed that Catherine is capable of doing such acts and has a tendency to shift personalities to make it look like she is mentally unstable.

Also read: What role does Brian Dietzen play in NCIS? Character details explored

Ad

Brigid Brannagh's return to the NCIS

Ad

Brigid returned to the show in 2023 for two episodes. She plays Senator Constance Miller in season 20 of the show. In episode 16, titled Butterfly Effect, the NCIS team is responding to a bio-terror attack on a mall where multiple individuals are unconscious due to the effect of aerosolized bovine. During the incident, a contractor reports theft of his belongings, including some keys.

The contractor works for big people like Senator Miller, and theft of keys can jeopardize their safety. The team reaches the Senator's residence and finds her house help unconscious, which indicates there has been an intrusion. This makes the case more complex and high profile, as there could have been a possibility of Miller being attacked in the above incident.

Ad

Senator Miller helps the team solve the case, and her political background makes it easier for the team to get crucial details.

Ad

In season 20 episode 21, Kompromat, the team solves an espionage operation linked to the murder of a victim encountered by a Russian spy. Brigid's role as Miller again becomes a highlight in the show, as she is present in the area where this victim was killed.

The team interrogates Senator Miller, which leads to the revelation that she is dating Agent Parker of the team. The investigation further reveals that it was not Miller who was there at the scene but a man portraying her. Miller is set free, and the team searches for the man involved in the killing.

Ad

The episode ends with Senator Miller breaking up with Agent Parker.

Also read: What role is Melina Kanakaredes playing in NCIS season 22? Everything you need to know

Watch the latest episodes of the show on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE