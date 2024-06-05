How much is Wendell Pierce worth? Fortune and Hollywood career explored in wake of actor's recent racist landlord revelation

Wendell Pierce recently disclosed through X that an owner has rejected his application for an apartment in Harlem because of the race he belongs to. The 57-year-old is known for his work in films and television, and his net worth stands at $8 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

The Law & Order star wrote in his latest post on June 4, 2024, that he has worked on two TV shows and is currently filming for Superman.

"Two years ago, I finished the fourth season of Jack Ryan. Last year I finished a run on Broadway in Death of a Salesman. Even with my proof of employment, bank statements and real estate holdings, a white apartment owner denied my application to rent the apartment…..in Harlem, of all places."

Wendell Pierce continued by stating that "racism and bigots" are real and there are people who aim to destroy the lives of the Black community. He ended by writing:

"When you deny our personal experiences, you are vile and despicable."

The Land of Plenty star has been sharing multiple posts related to racism that is happening in America. He even referred to the same in a tweet shared the same day, stating Black people are attacked in various places, including schools, and thus cannot live peacefully.

"We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal. For generations we embraced that life as the violence against our community proves otherwise. It's getting harder to stay in denial. America."

Wendell Pierce has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in the entertainment industry: Earnings and other details explored

Apart from being an actor, the New Orleans-Louisiana native is an entrepreneur. Back in 2012, he also launched a grocery store chain called Sterling Farms, which was shut down in a year. Supermarket consultant David Livingston said at the time:

"It was poorly executed, in my opinion. Somebody didn't really know what they were doing when they put that store together."

Popular faces visited the store in Marrero such as Michelle Obama. Despite being promoted as the best choice for those with low income, Sterling Farms failed to bring in a lot of customers as per expectations. However, Pierce did not issue any statement.

CelebrityNetWorth states that Wendell Pierce was reportedly planning to establish a luxurious apartment complex in Baltimore in 2018. He fixed a rent of around $1,750 per month, which led to heavy criticism, and the complex was supposed to have an art gallery alongside other attractive features.

Pierce has been actively working in the acting industry since the 80s. He has multiple films under his credits, such as A Matter of Degrees, Get on the Bus, I Think I Love My Life, and Elsa and Fred.

Wendell Pierce is also known for his roles on television. He currently portrays Ishmael "Snaps" Henry in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and C.W. Wagner in Elsbeth. He even voiced for Verl in the adult animated series Archer in 2017.

Wendell Pierce addresses his concern about the condition of Black people in America

As mentioned, the star shared several tweets for the last few days, including one where he criticized a new law where a private investment company, Fearless Fund, was stopped from providing any investment to "businesses owned by Black women." He wrote:

"The effort being made to deny Black folks from participating in " life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" is abhorrent. A private business deal blocked by the courts. What happened to less government intervention in our lives."

In another tweet posted on Tuesday, Wendell Pierce had a message for the "right-wing fascists", saying that they have fought them over the years and continued to survive. He added:

"You only succeed through discrimination. Your bigotry will be met with a fierce resistance. This is America. We've been here before. And still we rise."

Wendell Pierce has two films in his upcoming lineup starting with the King of the South. He will also appear as Perry White in James Gunn's Superman, with David Corenswet playing the superhero.