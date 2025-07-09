How old is Jacqui Heinrich? Brian Fitzpatrick age difference explored as Fox News host gets married to GOP lawmaker

Journalist Jacqui Heinrich got engaged to GOP lawmaker Brian Fitzpatrick last month on June 29, 2025. 36-year-old Jacqui confirmed the same while speaking to People magazine on Tuesday, July 8, revealing that Brian proposed to her at the hilltop of Valensole town.

Ad

The duo also has an age difference of 15 years, considering that Jacqui is 36 years old and Fitzpatrick is 51. The Fox News star praised Brian during her conversation with People magazine, saying that she loves him for being able to solve any kind of issues.

“He’s strong and a man of faith, who brings me closer to God. He’s sweet and gentle and kind – all of the easy qualities in a person that just make him a joy to be around and life brighter,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jacqui Heinrich shared a few glimpses of the proposal through her Instagram handle on July 8, 2025. The photos were taken at the lavender field where Brian Fitzpatrick popped the question, and the carousel post included some snaps featuring the duo kissing each other. Jacqui also wrote in the caption:

“Happiest day of my life [purple heart emoji].”

Before sharing the proposal pictures, Jacqui Heinrich posted a screenshot of People magazine’s exclusive report related to the engagement and wrote:

Ad

“Fact check: true.”

Although Jacqui has not disclosed anything about the wedding plans, she told People magazine that she and Fitzpatrick are opting for a Catholic church ceremony. Furthermore, the duo is also planning to organize a party to celebrate the engagement at a new house recently purchased by Heinrich.

Jacqui Heinrich reveals more details on how Brian Fitzpatrick proposed to her

Apart from confirming her engagement to People magazine, Heinrich opened up on how Brian planned the proposal. The reporter and anchor stated that Brian planned a trip to France, following her interview on the Boston Globe in 2024. During the interview, she expressed her wish to visit French Riviera and experience everything, including the lavender fields.

Ad

Jacqui Heinrich told People magazine that the trip was planned as part of her birthday present, when the politician and former FBI agent told her that they would be going to the “South of France.” Heinrich mentioned that she had a feeling about Fitzpatrick planning something else since he did not want to postpone the trip.

“All the time I’ve known this man, he has never been desperate to see a field of flowers at dawn. So I had a feeling that [a proposal] was the goal,” Jacqui added.

Ad

Ad

The pair aimed to reach Valensole before dawn and Brian Fitzpatrick decided to stop by a lavender field. Brian told Jacqui to take a walk in the field and that he would click her pictures at the spot. A few moments later, Brian proposed to Jacqui with a ring after a photographer appeared suddenly in the field alongside a drone flying on top.

People magazine stated that the engagement ring was selected by Brian from Jacqui Heinrich’s family jeweler. Heinrich addressed how she felt during the proposal and said:

Ad

“I was really surprised he got it spot-on. What I could have asked for, dreamed up myself, he did without even asking. It’s really beautiful. Brian did such an amazing job. I’m so impressed with him.”

Ad

Following the proposal, Jacqui Heinrich and Brian Fitzpatrick also visited multiple cities so that the latter could return to Washington D.C. Notably, Jacqui’s father was well aware of the plan as Brian had already visited him to take his blessing before the proposal.

Jacqui Heinrich has been working with Fox News for around seven years. She has been featured on shows like America Reports and was previously employed at Boston 25 News.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More