How one woman's testimony toppled polygamist leader Warren Jeffs ahead of Dateline: Unbreakable

Dateline: Unbreakable, season 5, episode 27, is set to re-air on August 30, 2025. The episode tells the true story of Rebecca Musser, a former member of the polygamist Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS). Her testimony helped bring down its leader, Warren Jeffs.

Musser, once known as Sister Becky within the community, endured forced marriage and threats, including warnings of consequences if she resisted Jeff’s authority. She eventually fled the group and later testified in multiple trials against him, playing a pivotal role in securing a life sentence for Jeffs.

Dateline: Unbreakable examines the emotional and legal journey of Rebecca Musser, shedding light on the practices of a leader who misused his authority. The episode illustrates how her decision to testify helped bring important issues to light.

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive topics, including s*xual abuse and assault involving minors. Reader discretion is advised.

Background of the FLDS and Rebecca Musser’s early Life in Dateline: Unbreakable

Rebecca grew up in FLDS Academy(Image via Unsplash/ @ Garvit Chaturvedi/Dateline: Unbreakable)

Rebecca Musser grew up as one of 25 children in the FLDS, where she was raised under strict religious rules. Girls were required to wear prairie dresses, discouraged from thinking critically, and taught to practice absolute obedience. Musser attended the FLDS school Alta Academy, where she first encountered Warren Jeffs, who served as principal at the time.

She recalled never feeling comfortable around him, despite his outwardly goofy demeanor. She noted the calculated control he exercised over students and church members, as per Oxygen.

At age 19, Musser was ordered to become the 19th wife of Rulon Jeffs, the FLDS prophet, as was common in the sect’s polygamy practices, reported in Oxygen.

According to an interview with NPR, later, after Rulon suffered a stroke, Warren used scripture to order Musser to serve him as his wife, warning that defiance would result in her being "destroyed in the flesh." These experiences marked the beginning of her growing internal resistance to FLDS authority.

Escape and the turning point

Dateline: Unbreakable season 5, episode 27 (Image via Unsplash/ @ luca romano)

Tension grew when Musser refused Warren Jeffs’ advances and was warned of consequences. She was summoned and threatened that she would be "broken" if she ever said no again, as per Oxygen. In response, she fled in the middle of the night and escaped the FLDS community.

She eventually settled in Oregon with her brother, found work as a waitress, and began a new life away from the group’s restrictions.

Her sister, Elissa Walls, only 14 years old, had also been forced into marriage with their cousin, Allen Steed, and suffered abuse. Eventually, Walls fled the FLDS community and joined her sister to begin a new life. However, according to Musser, as reported by Oxygen, many of her other cousins were still trapped in the community. This convinced her that she could not remain silent.

She encouraged Elissa to bring charges against Warren Jeffs, explaining that she “couldn’t sit by and let this happen” and feared she “couldn’t have lived with myself” if she stayed passive, according to Oxygen. Her escape and decision to act marked a turning point, transforming her from victim to advocate.

Testimony and legal impact

Warren was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list(Image via Unsplash/ @ Wesley Tingey/ Dateline: Unbreakable)

According to the BBC, in 2006, Warren Jeffs was charged with r*pe as an accomplice in connection with the forced marriages of underage girls. He was also on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Musser and Wall testified in the 2007 Utah trial, which ended with a conviction, though that verdict was later overturned, as per Oxygen. Musser also assisted in the 2008 raid of the FLDS Yearning for Zion (YFZ) Ranch in Texas, helping investigators authenticate documents and evidence, including disturbing recordings and sacred records. Her insights were instrumental in building the case.

In 2010, during the Texas trial related to the YFZ Ranch raid, Musser again took the stand, this time contributing to Jeffs’ conviction and life sentence, and an additional 20 years for s*xually assaulting two minors, according to KSL.

Rebecca Musser's story is featured in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, and her memoir has inspired former FLDS members to speak out, reducing the sect’s secrecy.

Watch Dateline: Unbreakable available on Oxygen.

