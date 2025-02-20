How to read All Creatures Great and Small books in order?

All Creatures Great and Small is a beloved franchise that captures the heartwarming and humorous journey of James Herriot, a veterinary surgeon in rural England. The series, based on the autobiographical works of James Alfred Wight under the pen name James Herriot, explores his life and experiences treating animals in the Yorkshire Dales during the 1930s.

Since the release of its first book in 1970, the franchise has evolved into a cultural phenomenon attracting a dedicated worldwide audience.

In the All Creatures Great and Small books, Herriot's adventures as a new vet in a rural practice are explored. The books have unforgettable human and animal characters based on his real life. These books show the difficulties of being a veterinarian and also follow the life of a young man trying to find his way in a small, close-knit rural community.

For anyone looking to dive into the All Creatures Great and Small books, reading them in order provides a rich experience that captures the progression of James Herriot’s life. The order is as follows: All Creatures Great and Small (1972), All Things Bright and Beautiful (1974), All Things Wise and Wonderful (1977), The Lord God Made Them All (1981), Every Living Thing (1992).

From his apprenticeship as a veterinarian to his personal growth and family life, the show is an interesting pick. These volumes illuminate veterinary history, rural life, and timeless compassion.

How can the books All Creatures Great and Small be read chronologically?

To fully enjoy the All Creatures Great and Small books, it’s best to read them in the order they were originally published. Here is a detailed breakdown of the books in the series:

1) All Creatures Great and Small (1972)

The first book introduces readers to James Herriot as a young, freshly graduated veterinary surgeon. He starts his career in the Yorkshire Dales, where he works as Siegfried Farnon's assistant.

Herriot has to deal with many problems, such as helping animals in terrible situations and getting to know the people in the area. If Only They Could Talk (1970) and It Shouldn't Happen to a Vet (1972), which were first published separately in the UK, are now together in this book.

2) All Things Bright and Beautiful (1974)

In this second installment, Herriot’s life has evolved. He is now married to Helen, and his job in Darrowby is gaining attention. Herriot goes on many adventures and travels all over the Dales to treat different animals, from dogs and sheep to strange birds.

The book is a mix of his 1973 book Let Sleeping Vets Lie and his 1974 book Vet in Harness. It shows his experiences working as a vet in rural areas while he balances his work and personal life.

3) All Things Wise and Wonderful (1977)

The third book takes Herriot out of Darrowby as he is called to serve in the Royal Air Force during World War II. This installment alternates between his time in the RAF and his past experiences as a country vet.

It's a unique look at Herriot's time in the military, the hardships of war, and his thoughts on his veterinary career by combining Vets Might Fly (1976) and Vet in a Spin (1977).

4) The Lord God Made Them All (1981)

In this fourth book, Herriot’s life has moved forward and has started a family with his wife Helen. Herriot, a father now, manages his expanding family along with his veterinary obligations.

Stories of his trips overseas, including visits to Russia and Istanbul, also find their place in the book This book carries on his meditation on life as a country vet and the difficulties in juggling personal and professional obligations.

5) Every Living Thing (1992)

The final book in the series focuses on Herriot’s return to Darrowby, where he reflects on his career, his family, and the changes that time has brought. Herriot notes developments in veterinary science and technology as the show ends.

The book also addresses his life's changes brought about by war as well as his lifelong connection with Darrowby's people and animals.

All Creatures Great and Small: The franchise

Beyond the original books, the All Creatures Great and Small series now finds adaptations on film and television. First released in 1975, All Creatures Great and Small starred Simon Ward as James Herriot and Anthony Hopkins as Siegfried Farnon.

The film is based on the first two series books, If Only They Could Talk and It Shouldn't Happen, produced a 1976 sequel called It Shouldn't Happen to a Vet.

Once the movies were successful, a popular TV show based on the books ran from 1978 to 1990. The show presented millions of viewers to Herriot's veterinary adventures and caught the appeal of his life in the Yorkshire Dales.

Beginning in 2020, the franchise was resurrected in the 21st century with a new TV series developed for Channel 5 and PBS. This contemporary adaptation brings Herriot's world to life for the next generations of viewers, so capturing the core of his stories.

The All Creatures Great and Small series is a classic due to its heartfelt story, humor, and respect for animal-human relationships. Over 60 million books have been sold worldwide, making the series popular among all ages.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on All Creatures Great and Small and similar projects as the year progresses.

