All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 ending explained: What happened to Siegfried and Tristan? Their drunken escapade explored

The February 16 episode of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 on PBS, brings some heartfelt moments as well as a lot of chaotic fun for audiences. In All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6, as Skeldale House buzzes with the usual chaos of ailing animals and their wards, the season's penultimate episode brings even more frenzy as the veterinary practice is short-staffed.

Ad

Even worse, James grapples with guilt over his experience at RAF Abingdon and the tragic fate of his teammates. Meanwhile, as Siegfried and Tristan continue to navigate their constant bickering, a broken-down car forces them to admit and discuss their feelings over some booze. Siegfried and Tristan get drunk on their way home after their car breaks down, ending in the former's poetic bit that makes everyone laugh.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 features intimate conversations and showcases the vulnerability and growth of the characters, but still with the warmth, humor, and banter that Skeldale is known for.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 ending: Siegfried and Tristan's drunken escapade

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 ends with a funny bit where Siegfried tries to recreate a form of sobriety test after he boasts to Tristan that he can always pass any sobriety test when he is at the AVC. The test involves standing over an upside-down bucket, with one leg suspended in the air, his arm pointed sideways, and his left hand to his nose in an attempt to maintain balance.

Ad

Siegfried and Tristan (Image via PBS)

It's all about how one keeps their focus, he says, and he also recites a poem by Lewis Carroll while doing the pose after Tristan's encouragement. That is how the rest of the Skeldale household, along with Mrs. Pumphrey, finds them after they make a lot of noise and ruckus outside the house.

Ad

Siegfried and Tristan are clearly inebriated, but Siegfried is more so as he is much more easygoing than he usually is. He also can't walk and stand straight and even falls down laughing after tripping on himself at the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6.

Earlier in the episode, the Farnon brothers are their usual selves, with Seigfried being serious compared to Tristan's more easygoing personality. Tristan helps his older brother in making rounds for the day because they are short-staffed after Carmody left Skeldale for London in the previous episode. At first, they bicker like usual, showing their differing styles in veterinary. The banter continues until the car breaks down after neither of them remembers to fill the tank with gas, with each blaming the other.

Ad

As they are stranded, and with no ride home, Siegfried and Tristan are forced to walk home, but it's a long way back to Darrowby, so Tristan suggests going cross-country. While walking home, they continue bickering over which way to go while sipping on the bottle of Dobson's elderflower wine they each have. They rip their shirts on shrubs and wade through a flooded road, ending with Siegfried taking a piggyback ride with Tristan.

Ad

Siegfried Farnon (Image via PBS)

Read more: What happened to Tristan and Carmody in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4?

Ad

At this point, they are already drunk, making both of them more open about talking and rehashing their feelings. Siegfried admits that he thought Tristan's wartime experience would give them something more to talk about. He also admits that he wants to spend more time with Tristan at home, which Tristan says he wants as well. They each promise to spend more time together.

Seigfried, being drunk, also admits that he wants to ask Miss Grantley out, but she ghosted him after his criticism of her book. But like the supportive brother that he is, Tristan assures him that the Farnon brothers are irresistible to women. By the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6, both are bedraggled and visibly tipsy, and that's when Siegfried claims that he could pass any sobriety test.

Ad

Read more: Did Tristan return to Darrowby?

James faces survivor's guilt in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6

With Siegfried and Tristan out doing rounds in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6, only James Herriot is left at Skeldale House. But despite the busy morning, he appears to be suspiciously chipper, which Helen finds odd. But she embraces her husband's positive attitude until it starts becoming obvious that something is wrong with him.

Ad

Helen comforts James (Image via PBS)

Also read: 7 shows to watch in your like All Creatures Great and Small

Ad

Among his patients for the day is Tricki, who keeps pawing at her mouth. However, James cheerfully dismisses Mrs. Pumphrey's concern for her dog before he starts calling her a silly woman for being too concerned when there is nothing wrong with Tricki. Mrs. Pumphrey, visibly disturbed by James' oddly sunny behavior, thinks he's delirious, especially after he starts stripping off his clothes because he started feeling warm.

It turns out that James is having a bout of brucellosis and is experiencing a high fever because of it, causing his delirium. Helen is there to nurse him, but during his delirious state, he starts hallucinating about his time at RAF Abingdon. James starts talking to Banerjee, the navigator he took under his wing, and asks him for forgiveness for not taking care of him.

Ad

Once his fever breaks, James admits everything that happened to Helen, including that one of his previous teammates died from the attack and how he feels guilty for failing his team. In All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6, James deals with his unresolved feelings about war. Contracting brucellosis is a stroke of luck because it not only gets him out of the war, it also prevents him from saving his teammates.

Ad

Read more: Did James lose Jimmy in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 2?

James finally finds out what's wrong with Tricki

James examines Tricki (Image via PBS)

When James' fever finally breaks, he asks for forgiveness for his brash treatment of Mrs. Pumphrey, who has remained at Skeldale waiting for Seigfried to look at Tricki. While doing so, he notices Tricki pawing off at her face again, something which he initially brushed off.

Ad

However, upon a closer look at the dog, now with a clearer mind, he finds out that there is a piece of chicken bone stuck in her teeth. With that out of the way, Tricki is now all good and Mrs. Pumphrey's worry eases at the end of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6.

Read more: All Creatures Great and Small filming locations

Catch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 6 streaming on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Meanwhile, the complete installment of seasons 1 through 4 can be watched through PBS Passport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback