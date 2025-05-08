How to read Harry Bosch's books in order? Explained

The seven season series Bosch follows detective Harry Bosch, a determined LAPD detective with strong personal morals that drives him to seek justice for murder victims. The latest season of Bosch: Legacy, the sequel to the original series was released on Prime Video on May 6, 2025. Bosch has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.

Bosch: Legacy is a three season series developed by Tom Bernardo, Michael Connelly, and Eric Ellis Overmyer. The show as well as its prequel is based on Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch book series.

How to read the Harry Bosch books in order?

Bosch is based on Michael Connelly’s crime-thriller Harry Bosch novels. However, the show does not follow the events of the book in order. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy adapt bits and pieces from several books at the same time. The book series starts with The Black Echo (1992) and ends with The Waiting (2024).

The books also feature characters like detective Renée Ballard and lawyer Mickey Haller. There are 25 Harry Bosch novels which have been published over a span of 32 years. Once done with these novels, one can read The Lincoln Lawyer series by Connelly.

1) The Black Echo (1992)

The Black Echo (1992) (Image via Amazon)

The Black Echo tracks Harry Bosch and Jerry Edgar, who are investigating the killing of Billy Meadows, an army veteran that Harry befriended when he was in Vietnam. The death of Meadows is initially suspected as a mere overdose, given that he had an addiction to drugs.

Yet, Harry suspects something more about the death of Meadows, and soon the LAPD detective discovers that Meadows had been involved in a bank robbery connection that makes Harry's suspicions right after all. The Black Echo is where Harry Bosch and his future wife Eleanor Wish initially cross paths.

2) The Black Ice (1993)

The Black Ice (1993) (Image via Amazon)

The Black Ice is the second novel in the Harry Bosch series of books and is about the investigation into the death of a narcotics officer, which was initially declared to have been a suicide.

But Harry Bosch does not believe that. He launches a personal investigation. The investigation gets Harry entangled with infamous drug cartels, risking his own life. Harry soon discovers a link between the officer's murder and a series of murders on Hollywood Boulevard's drug bazaar.

3) The Concrete Blonde (1994)

The Concrete Blonde (1994) (Image via Amazon)

The novel provides additional background as to why Harry Bosch was transferred from RHD to Hollywood Homicide. The book explores the case of "The Dollmaker," a serial killer who has been discussed in earlier novels.

Harry is under investigation for the questionable shooting of a suspect during the "Dollmaker" case. However, since detectives discover sufficient evidence that the true "Dollmaker" victim is the person killed, Internal Affairs clears Harry.

In The Concrete Blonde, the widow of the suspect who was shot by Harry sues him four years later, charging that her husband was innocent. Meanwhile, there is a suspected copycat murderer who puts Harry's investigation into question.

4) The Last Coyote (1995)

The Last Coyote (1995) (Image via Amazon)

The Last Coyote follows Harry as he looks into an extremely personal case: the decades-old unsolved murder of his mother. Harry's mother was a prostitute and died when Harry was just eleven years old. Thirty years later, Harry realizes that there is more to the case and thinks that a huge cover-up occurred.

The Last Coyote has Harry coming to terms with his grief and unresolved problems after he attacks another officer, and he gets suspended. He needs to speak with a police psychologist to return to work, and spends his time on compulsory leave gaining closure.

5) Trunk Music (1997)

Trunk Music (1997) (Image via Amazon)

Harry is back at the LAPD after his mandatory leave in Trunk Music, the fifth novel in the Harry Bosch series. The name of the book refers to a kind of Mafia assassination called "trunk music," where they leave someone in the trunk of a vehicle.

Here, the body in the trunk of a Rolls-Royce is that of a Hollywood film producer. The book leads Harry to Las Vegas, where he keeps working on the producer's murder case and his Mafia connections.

6) Angels Flight (1999)

Angels Flight (1999) (Image via Amazon)

Angels Flight is the sixth novel in the series and involves the killing of a high-profile lawyer named Howard Elias. Elias was known to represent minorities in lawsuits against the LAPD, primarily against RHD detectives. This puts the LAPD detectives at the top of the list of suspects for Elias' murder, and Harry Bosch has to investigate his own.

7) A Darkness More Than Night (2001)

A Darkness More Than Night (2001) (Image via Amazon)

In A Darkness More Than Night, Terry McCaleb, an FBI profiler who becomes embroiled in the killing of a criminal, Edward Gunn, is introduced. The prime suspect for the case appears to be none other than Harry Bosch.

Harry, in turn, is investigating a case against a well-known Hollywood film director, who is accused of killing an actress. A Darkness More Than Night unites two of Michael Connelly's protagonists Terry McCaleb and Harry Bosch.

8) City of Bones (2002)

City of Bones (2002) (Image via Amazon)

City of Bones revolves around Harry's investigation of a murder committed 20 years ago. On New Year's Day, Harry receives a call that a dog has discovered a human bone in Laurel Canyon.

The investigation is of a cold case, which brings back memories of Harry's childhood as an orphan when his mother died. The case and circumstances of the story compel him to make a drastic choice towards the end.

9) Lost Light (2003)

Lost Light (2003) (Image via Amazon)

Following the events of the previous book, Harry becomes a Private Investigator in the ninth book of the series. When Harry left the LAPD, he stole a file, that of a production assistant murder. This is the case Harry is working on that leads him to Eleanor Wish again. But now, Eleanor is no longer an FBI employee and, instead, a poker player by profession.

Lost Light involves a post-9/11 LAPD, and the death of the production assistant, which is forgotten in favor of a larger investigation of a terrorist plot. Harry believes, however, that there is more to this killing and chooses to pursue the case. This book is where Harry learns that he has a daughter with Eleanor, Maddie.

10) The Narrows (2004)

The Narrows (2004) (Image via Amazon)

This book is a follow-up novel to The Poet, a Michael Connelly novel published in 1996. The novel replaces reporter Jack McEvoy as its protagonist instead of Harry Bosch. But this time, Bosch is included since the criminal known as the Poet has come back and has allegedly murdered someone he was familiar with.

The Narrows is a novel that connects The Poet, Blood Work, and A Darkness More Than Night. Michael Connelly typically combines characters from various stories in this novel.

11) The Closers (2005)

The Closers (2005) (Image via Amazon)

Harry resumes his role as LAPD detective once more in this book. In The Closers, Harry becomes part of the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit and is tasked with working on several cold cases. In this book, the central case is the murder of Rebecca Verloren, a mixed-race girl aged 16.

The case appears to be linked to a white supremacist, and the delicate nature of the case adds more pressure on Harry.

12) Echo Park (2006)

Echo Park (2006) (Image via Amazon)

In this book, Harry continues to serve in the Open-Unsolved Unit of the LAPD in Echo Park and gets an unsolved case he worked on years earlier, Marie Gesto's disappearance. The DA's office insists there is a new development on Gesto's case, but Harry is not convinced. Echo Park introduces serial killer Raynard Waits, one of Bosch's darkest antagonists.

13) The Overlook (2007)

The Overlook (2007) (Image via Amazon)

This novel follows Harry's involvement in a potential terrorist attack. Harry works this time not for the Open-Unsolved Unit of the LAPD but for the Homicide squad. In the book, Harry investigates the death of Stanley Kent, a medical physicist who had access to a lethal radioactive agent.

Even when the FBI attempts to hijack the case in light of the terrorist threat, Harry investigates it anyway. Michael Connelly's recurring character, FBI agent Rachel Walling, attempts to stop Harry from getting involved.

14) Nine Dragons (2009)

Nine Dragons (2009) (Image via Amazon)

In this novel, Harry investigates the killing of the owner of a liquor store, a Chinese-American man. Harry collaborates with the LAPD's Asian Crime Unit and links the killing to a Hong Kong triad member. Before he can pursue any further, Maddie is abducted.

Maddie Bosch has been residing with Eleanor Wish in Hong Kong for a while. Nine Dragons brings Harry to Hong Kong to rescue his daughter, and he suspects the kidnapping to be related to the murder of the liquor store owner.

15) The Drop (2011)

The Drop (2011) (Image via Amazon)

In The Drop, Harry has two big cases to pursue: a 1989 cold case and the murder of the son of former Deputy Chief Irving. Both cases have big breaks, and Harry has to pursue these cases regardless of the consequences. The Drop is one of the latest books featuring Harry Bosch as an LAPD Detective.

16) The Black Box (2012)

The Black Box (2012) (Image via Amazon)

The Black Box is book number 16 and has Harry form a link between a recent offense and a case from 1992. Harry was the original detective in the 1992 case of a journalist being murdered during the LA riots, with the assistance of Jerry Edgar, but the case was never solved.

The novel presents an investigation that faces opposition from some of the LAPD officials. However, Harry does things his way and attempts to bring justice to all of the victims. In this book, Maddie Bosch describes her wish to become part of the LAPD.

17) The Burning Room (2014)

The Burning Room (2014) (Image via Amazon)

This book finds Harry paired up again with the Open-Unsolved Unit on the case of a man who recently passed away from a gunshot wound that he sustained ten years ago. Bosch is paired up with a new partner, Lucia Soto, who is set up to eventually become a frequent character in several Michael Connelly novels.

18) The Crossing (2015)

The Crossing (2015) (Image via Amazon)

The Crossing is not Harry's first case as a private investigator, since he quit the LAPD once before in City of Bones. Here, Harry assists defense lawyer Mickey Haller again as he attempts to prove that his defendant is innocent. Harry receives assistance from his most recent partner within the LAPD, Lucia Soto, yet the investigation shortly turns Harry into a target, too.

19) The Wrong Side of Goodbye (2016)

The Wrong Side of Goodbye (2016) (Image via Amazon)

The Wrong Side of Goodbye has Harry working once again as a private investigator, but this time for a billionaire who hires Harry to locate his long-lost son. Harry relates to the case because he finds many similarities between himself and the billionaire's son. The novel also depicts Harry volunteering at a small police station and eventually handling the case of a serial r*pist.

20) Two Kinds of Truth (2017)

Two Kinds of Truth (2017) (Image via Amazon)

In this book, Harry is tormented by a case he solved years earlier when he was a detective with the LAPD. Harry closed the case, but the crook in prison claims that Harry framed him. Meanwhile, Harry Bosch is working as a volunteer for the San Fernando Police Department and becomes embroiled in the dangerous world of prescription drug abuse.

21) Dark Sacred Night (2018)

Dark Sacred Night (2018) (Image via Amazon)

Dark Sacred Night is officially the second Renée Ballard book and the twenty-first Harry Bosch novel. In this book, Ballard and Bosch collaborate on the unsolved killing of Daisy Clayton. Ballard is working at night when he catches Harry Bosch searching through cold cases and decides to assist him after hearing the particulars of the case Harry is handling.

22) The Night Fire (2019)

The Night Fire (2019) (Image via Amazon)

In this novel, Harry Bosch finds out that an old mentor died, and after the funeral, he is handed a murder book from an unsolved case that belonged to the mentor. Harry Bosch investigates alongside Renée Ballard, wondering why his mentor took the murder book after his retirement.

The Night Fire also features Mickey Haller from The Lincoln Lawyer series as he reunites with three of Michael Connelly's main characters.

23) The Dark Hours (2021)

The Dark Hours (2021) (Image via Amazon)

The Dark Hours has Renée Ballard investigating the murder of an auto repair shop owner and soon connects the case to one that Harry Bosch investigated years earlier. Ballard is also investigating a case of two serial r*pists who work in tandem and are referred to as the Midnight Men. She feels she can no longer trust her police department, so she goes to Harry Bosch for assistance.

The twenty-third novel in the Harry Bosch book series places both Renée's and Harry's lives at risk as they attempt to work both cases simultaneously. The book is also set in a post-COVID-19 world that witnesses the police department entirely transformed.

24) Desert Star (2022)

Desert Star (2022) (Image via Amazon)

The novel tracks Renée Ballard as she reinstates the cold case unit of the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, who needs Bosch on her team. Harry Bosch is willing to work for the new LAPD unit as a volunteer in return for assistance in solving an old case that continues to haunt him.

25) The Waiting (2024)

The Waiting (2024) (Image via Amazon)

Latest Harry Bosch novel, where Renée Ballard investigates another case in her newly formed Open-Unsolved Unit, with the help of her newest volunteer, Maddie Bosch.

Renée requests assistance from Harry when her badge, gun, and ID are stolen. Unable to work the case openly in the LAPD due to her fear that her rivals in the department will exploit the robbery to end her career, she goes to Bosch for help.

Bosch: Legacy is available to stream on Prime Video

