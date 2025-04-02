7 shows to watch if you liked Bosch: Legacy

Bosch: Legacy is a police procedural TV show developed by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer. A spin-off of Bosch (2014–2021), the show stars Titus Welliver as retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch, with Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz reprising their roles.

Premiering on Amazon Freevee on May 6, 2022, with four episodes and weekly releases, Bosch: Legacy was renewed for season 2 before it aired. Season 2 debuted on October 20, 2023, followed by season 3 on March 27, 2025.

If viewers enjoyed Bosch: Legacy for its crime investigations and pursuit of justice, these seven shows deliver equally intense thrills, action sequences, and dives into crime and law enforcement.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Tokyo Vice (Two seasons)

Ansel Elgort plays the role of an American reporter in Tokyo Vice (Image via JioTV)

Tokyo Vice is an American crime show based on Jake Adelstein's memoir. Starring Ansel Elgort, it follows Adelstein, the first foreign reporter at a major Japanese newspaper in 1999. With a veteran detective’s guidance, he uncovers Tokyo’s hidden crime world.

Both Bosch: Legacy and Tokyo Vice involve crime investigations against morally ambiguous settings in which the leads are put in jeopardy in the process of uncovering disturbing realities.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+

2) The Wire (Five seasons)

Each season of The Wire focuses on different facets of Baltimore (Image via Prime Video)

The Wire, produced by David Simon for HBO (2002–2008), explores Baltimore’s law enforcement and criminals, with each season focusing on a different facet of the city, from drugs to government, schools, and media.

Drawing on Simon's own experience as a crime reporter and his collaboration with Ed Burns, a retired detective, the series presents a realistic picture of institutional problems and the realities of police work.

Like Bosch: Legacy, The Wire explores the nuances of crime and justice through a meticulous portrayal of institutions and individuals within an imperfect system.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

3) Foyle’s War (Eight seasons)

Foyle's War follows detective Foyle and his quest for war crimes (Image via Prime Video)

Foyle's War is a post-WWI and World War II British detective television series by Anthony Horowitz. It originally aired in 2002 on ITV, was cancelled in 2007, but picked up again because of high ratings, running until 2015 with eight seasons.

The series is about Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen) and his quest for war crimes, assisted by Sam Stewart (Honeysuckle Weeks) and Paul Milner (Anthony Howell). Though initial seasons cover WWII cases in Hastings, subsequent seasons venture into Foyle's MI5 career, as well as his son's RAF career.

Like Bosch: Legacy, Foyle's War features a relentless detective and a strong focus on justice, exploring the moral and intellectual struggles of solving crimes in tough conditions.

Where to watch: Prime Video, PBS

4) Slow Horses (Four seasons)

M15 rejects in Slow Horses are tasked with cases that pose a threat to Britain (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses is a British spy thriller series based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels. The series debuted on Apple TV+ in April 2022, with a second season in December 2022. The third (Real Tigers) aired in November 2023, and the fourth (Spook Street) is set for September 2024. A fifth (London Rules) and sixth (Joe Country & Slough House) are confirmed.

Slough House is where MI5 rejects those who failed on a mission but aren't discharged. The residents, dubbed "slow horses," receive dull assignments and frequently have to put up with condescending language from their boss, Jackson Lamb, who wants them to get frustrated and walk out.

In spite of the tedium, the slow horses are tasked with solving cases that pose a threat to Britain.

Bosch: Legacy and Slow Horses both feature characters who engage in perilous investigations and defy the authorities to get results despite seemingly impossible odds against them.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

5) Deadwood (Three seasons)

Deadwood is a show based on historic figures like Wild Bill Hickok, among others (Image via Prime Video)

Deadwood is an American Western television drama series set in Deadwood, South Dakota's expansion during the 1870s. David Milch developed the show based on historical figures such as Seth Bullock, Al Swearengen, and Wild Bill Hickok, along with real events and creative writing.

The show aired on HBO between 2004 and 2006 and garnered acclaim for its script and acting by Ian McShane. In 2019, a movie, Deadwood: The Movie, was released, picking up where the TV show had left off 10 years before.

Like Bosch: Legacy, Deadwood explores law enforcement, but while Deadwood focuses on a town's transformation, Bosch: Legacy delves into the underworld of criminal investigation in Los Angeles.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max

6) Justified (Six seasons)

Justified follows Raylan Govens, a deputy marshal (Image via Amazon)

Justified is an American neo-Western crime drama television series that aired on FX on March 16, 2010. It was created by Graham Yost and is based on Elmore Leonard's short stories.

Timothy Olyphant stars as Raylan Givens, a U.S. Marshal with an Old West attitude, enforcing justice in Harlan County, Kentucky. The series ran for six seasons, ending on April 14, 2015, with 78 episodes. After a controversial shooting in Miami, Raylan is reassigned to his hometown, a place he thought he’d left behind.

Similar to Bosch: Legacy, Justified has a lawman who goes unconventional ways in dispensing justice, involving forceful confrontations with offenders and exposing corruption in his town.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

7) Dark Winds (Three seasons)

Dark Winds follow Navajo Tribal officers as they investigate crimes (Image via Prime Video)

Dark Winds is a psychological thriller show based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels and is produced by Graham Roland.

It premiered in June 2022 and follows Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn, Bernadette Manuelito, and Jim Chee as they investigate crimes in the American Southwest in the 1970s. It delves into corruption and justice, and features a cast that is mostly Native American.

Similar to Bosch: Legacy, Dark Winds features detectives unraveling the truth as they swim through corruption and peril in their own backyards.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, AMC, AMC+

Inetrested viewers can watch two seasons of Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video.

