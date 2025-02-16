How to watch the BAFTA Awards 2025? Viewing options explored

The BAFTA Awards 2025, one of the most anticipated events in television, will take place on February 16. The awards ceremony will be broadcast across multiple networks in the UK, including BBC iPlayer and BBC One, starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

In addition to the UK, the event will also be accessible to viewers in the United States via BritBox. For the uninitiated, BritBox is a video-on-demand streaming service that offers British television series and films to several countries around the world.

The BAFTA Awards 2025 will be held at the Royal Festival Hall, located in the Southbank Centre in London, England. David Tennant, known for his roles in projects such as Doctor Who (2005–2010; 2013) and Good Omens (2019–present), will host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Watch options for BAFTA Awards 2025 explored

As previously mentioned, residents of the UK can watch the BAFTA Awards 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, those in the US can catch the event on Britbox, which also offers a wide selection of shows and movies that will be available to subscribers for viewing over an extended period.

Alternatively, there is a more complex option: using a VPN to access the event on one's platform of choice. However, it's important to check the regional protocols before proceeding. Reliable VPN services, such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN, allow users to set their location to the UK, making it possible to watch the event on BBC iPlayer without any hindrances.

Who are the presenters for the BAFTA Awards 2025?

According to the official website of the BAFTA Awards 2025, here is a list of all the confirmed presenters for the event in alphabetical order:

Adam Pearson

Adam Scott

Anna Kendrick

Camila Cabello

Celia Imrie

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Colman Domingo

Gwendoline Christie

Hannah John-Kamen

Isabella Rossellini

James McAvoy

James Norton

Jesse Eisenberg

Joe Alwyn

Letitia Wright

Leo Woodall

Lupita Nyong’o

Marisa Abela

Marisa Tomei

Mark Hamill

Michelle Monaghan

Naomi Ackie

Nico Parker

Orlando Bloom

Pamela Anderson

Ralph Fiennes

Simon Pegg

Selena Gomez

Shazad Latif

Stephen Merchant

Thomasin McKenzie

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Williams

Will Poulter

Will Sharpe

Tom Felton

Wunmi Mosaku

Zoe Saldaña

Who are the frontrunners in the BAFTA Awards 2025?

Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, leads the awards ceremony with the most nominations, securing a total of 12 nods. Following closely is Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, which received 11 nominations. In third place is Brady Corbet's The Brutalist with 9 nominations.

Tied in the fourth position are Sean Baker's Anora, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, and Jon M. Chu's Wicked, all with 7 nominations. A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, and Kneecap, directed by Rich Peppiatt, each received 6 nominations. Rounding out the list, Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, and The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat, both have 5 nominations each.

About the movies nominated in the Best Film category at the BAFTA Awards 2025

Anora starring Mikey Madison is a frontrunner in The Best Film race at the BAFTA Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Some of the best and most popular films released in 2024 have been nominated in the Best Film category at the BAFTA Awards 2025. This includes Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Emilia Pérez. Given below are the brief synopses of all the nominated movies.

Anora: Starring Mikey Madison as Anora (Ani), this film tells the story of a sex worker who becomes embroiled in a complicated situation after marrying the son of a Russian bigshot, Vanya Zakharov.

The Brutalist: Starring Adrien Brody, The Brutalist narrates the story of László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States in search of a better life.

A Complete Unknown: Starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown chronicles Dylan's rise to fame, his elaborate music career, and the controversies that surrounded him throughout.

Conclave: Starring Ralph Fiennes, Conclave follows Cardinal Thomas Lawrence as he organizes a conclave to elect the next pope. However, he finds himself at a crossroads when he uncovers scandalous hidden truths about the candidates.

Emilia Pérez: Starring Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte and Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro, Emilia Pérez tells the story of a Mexican cartel kingpin who wishes to undergo gender-affirming surgery away from the public eye.

