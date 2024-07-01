How to watch BET Awards 2024 online? Watch options explored

The BET Awards 2024 are the latest iteration of the Black Entertainment Television Awards, which first launched in 2001 as a way to support and spotlight the achievements of Black artists and entertainers. Taraji P. Henson was the host of the 24th BET Awards, which aired on June 30, 2024, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the BET Awards 2024 through a BET+ subscription. Other streaming options for the BET Awards 2024 include DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and Pluto TV.

The BET Awards 2024 streaming options explored

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the BET Awards 2024

The 24th BET Awards aired live on June 30. In the United States and Canada, there are several streaming options available for viewing the ceremony. Viewers who are traveling can use a service like NordVPN to circumvent geo-restrictions.

The direct destination for the BET Awards 2024, as well as other BET-produced content, is the BET+ streaming service. The service has a 7-day free trial, following which it charges $10.99 per month.

Other streaming options for the BET Awards include Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream. Out of these, Hulu+ Live TV has a 3-day free trial, FuboTV has a 7-day free trial, and Philo also has a 7-day free trial.

What happened at the BET Awards 2024?

The 24th BET Awards are held to celebrate and amplify Black artists in the United States. Taraji P. Henson reprised her hosting duties from the 21st and 22nd awards ceremonies.

The awards show had a number of performances that bookended the numerous awards and accolades that were presented. These included Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and YG Marlet performing songs such as The Misdirection of Lauran Hill, Fu-Gee-Lah, and Praise Jah The Moonlight.

Will Smith, who recently made a career comeback with the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die from the Bad Boys film franchise, also returned to his roots as a musician by performing Bulletproof with Fridayy, Sunday Service Choir, and Kirk Franklin.

Megan Thee Stallion also showcased some tracks from her third studio album Megan, which was released on June 28, just a couple of days before the awards show. These included singles such as Hiss and Boa, as well as Where Them Girls At.

A major highlight of the evening was R&B star Usher Raymond IV being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. As a tribute, Childish Gambino (also known as Donald Glover), Summer Walker, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Victoria Manet and Latto performed a setlist of Usher's memorable hits.

These included U Don't Have to Call from his third album 8701, You Make Me Wanna... from his second album My Way, Good Good from his ninth album Coming Home, There Goes My Baby from his sixth album Raymond v Raymond, Good Kisser from his eighth album Hard II Love and Yeah! from his fourth album Confessions.

Other big winners of the BET Awards 2024 included Victoria Monet, who won the BET Award for Video of the Year for her single On My Mama, which came from her debut album Jaguar II. Victoria Monet also won the BET Her Award, which celebrates artists who empower women through their work.

The Black Entertainment Television Network became an independent TV channel in 1983. It is currently owned by Paramount.

