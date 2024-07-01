"I don't know, let's see, let's see" - Ice Spice seemingly teases Taylor Swift collab on upcoming album Y2K at the BET red carpet

At the BET red carpet on Sunday, June 30, Ice Spice seemingly hinted at working with Taylor Swift on her upcoming album, Y2K. In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar during the event in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old rapper hinted at a collaboration.

ET confirmed that earlier this year, the rapper talked about the collab however, she didn't disclose the identity of the artist that worked on the project. Now, the rapper confirmed that the album will have multiple collaborations.

When asked if Swift would return the favor for appearing on Ice's Karma, she further stated that she believed Swift had done her a favor rather than the other way around.

Ice further said that she is not ruling out a partnership on Y2K.

"I don't know, let's see, let's see, let's see."

The Munch singer debuted two songs from her upcoming debut album, Y2K, on the event.

Ice Spice recently appeared at the BET Awards (Image via Getty)

In a recent interview with ET, Ice Spice talked about the possibility of Taylor Swift featuring on her next album, Y2K. She also talked about the fact that when her debut album is released later this month, she will be prepared to welcome her first child.

About the same, she made jokes during the interview with ET, and said-

"I'm giving birth [on] July 26. Everybody tune in."

During the interview, the singer wore an orange Versace dress from the Italian brand's spring 2004 collection, which included a gathered skirt, a ruffled hemline, and a bodice cutout.

She further accessorized her outfit with a necklace filled with diamonds and a huge butterfly pendant, as well as matching peep-toe heels. The singer further added a chain link anklet.

Furthermore, Ice and Taylor Swift previously collaborated on the Karma remix. Spice dropped the remix at exactly midnight on May 26, 2023. ET claimed that Swift has been a devoted follower of the budding talent ever since.

Swift further revealed in 2023 how the two singer's musical collaboration came to be. On May 26, 2023, ET also revealed that the Eras Tour singer stated in a Spotify-shared audio clip-

“Collaborating with Ice Spice on 'Karma' was one of the most natural things. She reached out through her team, just kind of saying, ‘Hey, Ice has been a big fan of Taylor’s since she was a little kid, would love to collaborate if that was ever something that came about’.”

During her performance at the event, the rapper wore a white lace two-piece dress with her distinctive red locks and fuzzy white boots.

The show was held on a set that looked like a city. It had a prop gas station, dancers riding motorcycles, and a garage door painted in graffiti.

Ice Spice's upbeat and viral hit Think You the S--- (Fart) concluded her performance. Additionally, Spice is nominated for three prizes at this year's event.

She is nominated for best female hip hop artist, best joint venture, and best video of the year for her Barbie World collaboration with Aqua and Nicki Minaj.

Nevertheless, Swift didn’t say anything about the possible collaboration.

