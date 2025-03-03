How to watch Medusa season 1? Streaming details explored

Medusa season 1 is a new Colombian thriller making its way to Netflix. It is set to premiere on March 5, 2025. Fans of the suspenseful drama will have to mark their calendars for this highly anticipated series.

Ad

The first season consists of mystery, deception, and intrigue, set against the backdrop of a powerful business empire. With 12 episodes in total, the series is a Netflix original, so it will be available exclusively on the streaming platform.

Medusa season 1 revolves around Bárbara Hidalgo, a CEO who suffers a maritime accident that leads to memory loss. Her search for the truth behind the accident gets more difficult when she learns that people closest to her might have had involvement.

Ad

Trending

Where to stream Medusa season 1

Ad

Medusa is a Netflix Original, thus only Netflix's platform is the one you can view it on. Beginning on March 5, 2025 the show will be available for streaming.

Although viewers may access it anywhere, there are no other streaming services providing the show. The series will be available to watch in various languages, with English subtitles for non-Spanish-speaking viewers.

Medusa season 1 is available on Netflix on release day if you have an account. Netflix is global, so fans in different countries can watch the show simultaneously.

Ad

Also Read: Every new show streaming on Netflix in March 2025

What to expect from Medusa season 1

Ad

Medusa season 1 follows businesswoman Bárbara Hidalgo, who nearly dies in a maritime accident. This event erases her memory of the incident and its participants. As she searches for the truth, she discovers dark family secrets. Her family is untrustworthy, and their quest for power kills.

With the help of Detective Danger Carmelo, Bárbara tries to piece together the mystery. As they investigate, they uncover a web of deceit that endangers everyone. What happened to Bárbara and who is plotting against her drive Medusa's suspense and intrigue.

Ad

Also Read: 10 best TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix in January 2025: Interstellar, Rush Hour, and more

All about Medusa

Ad

Leading the ensemble of the series is Juana Acosta as Bárbara Hidalgo. Renowned for her performances on hit shows like Now and Then, Acosta gives the part of a CEO trying to find the truth and heal her memories life force. Popular for Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Manolo Cardona plays Detective Danger, guiding Bárbara through her inquiry of the accident.

The plot of Medusa is centered on the theme of amnesia. The whole plot revolves on the enigmas of Bárbara's accident and missing memories. Her own family is engaged in the conspiracy, which heightens the suspense as she works out the riddle.

Ad

Read More: Common Side Effects episode 6 ending explained: Does Marshall get to know about Frances' secret?

Production and direction

Created by Said Chamie and Claudia Sánchez, Medusa season 1 brings together some of the best talents in Colombian television. The directors and writers have created an engross story that explores family loyalty, dishonesty, and memory. The production quality is excellent; the tight script keeps the audience wondering and the photography is breathtaking.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Medusa season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE