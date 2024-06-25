How will Kevin Costner's exit affect Yellowstone's storyline? Explained

After months of speculation, on June 21, 2024, Kevin Costner finally announced his exit from Paramount Network's Yellowstone via an Instagram video. In the video, he expressed his disappointment at not being able to continue with the show. He also extended his heartfelt gratitude towards those who have loved and supported him throughout his journey of playing John Dutton III in the neo-Western drama television series.

He said in the video:

"Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year-and-a-half of working on Horizon, doing all the things that that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future."

He also added:

"It was something that really changed me, I loved it, and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. And I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies."

Although most people knew that the announcement was a long time coming, they were heartbroken. Following Costner's announcement, many wondered how his departure would be played out in Yellowstone and how it would affect its overall narrative.

Costner's exit from the show could lead to some drastic changes in the future, including changing dynamics between Beth and Jamie Dutton. For the uninitiated, over the years, Costner's John Dutton III has been instrumental in managing the conflict between the two. With him gone, it will be interesting to see if their feud continues or subsides.

The absence of Kevin Costner's John Dutton lll will challenge Yellowstone's core narrative

Kevin Costner's absence in Yellowstone will affect its main premise. This is because the entirety of the show has been based on the ongoing feud between the Dutton siblings over who will gain access to the ranch following Costner's John Dutton lll's absence.

In the ongoing feud between the siblings, Costner's character has often acted as a mediator, offering a sense of solemnity to the cause. With his departure from the show, it will be a make-it-or-break-it situation for the Dutton siblings as they continue their fight towards procuring the ranch from John.

The manner of his exit might also play a role in how the plot shapes itself.

Why did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone?

Ever since rumors surrounding Kevin Costner's exit from Yellowstone started swirling, there have been several talks about the reasons behind his departure from the show. However, none of them have been concrete enough to offer clarity on the matter.

Having said that, Costner spoke to Deadline in May 2024 as part of the promotions for his movie, Horizon: An American Saga. When asked about the rumors that have been making the rounds about his character and his involvement with the show, Costner expressed his disappointment and said:

"Well, I haven’t felt good about it the last year, what with the way they’ve talked about it. It wasn’t truthful. So now I’m talking about a little bit about what the real truth of it was. I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven."

He continued:

"In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we’ll do six. They weren’t able to make those. Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps."

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is scheduled to return on November 10, 2024.