"I had no clue": Isabella Bucceri shares how she surprisingly got selected for The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time season 3 dropped on Prime Video in March 2025, and just like the previous two seasons, it became a hit with the fans in no time. While a lot of cast members from the previous seasons returned, there were also many new ones.

One of those new cast members was Isabella Bucceri, who played Faile Bashere in The Wheel of Time season 3. Faile, a Hunter of the Horn, was first introduced when Perrin encountered her in the Two Rivers.

In an interview with WotSeries, published on May 13, 2025, Bucceri revealed how unconventional the process of her casting as Faile was.

"The audition process, I mean, the casting process was kind of a bit of a whirlwind for me. I think I was living in the UK, but I was visiting family in Australia. So I’d gotten the audition there and put it down. But I had no clue it was Wheel of Time. Like they had code names for everything," she recounted.

Bucceri shared that she later figured out that her code name was Failon, which she believed to be a mix of Faile and Falcon. She was in Australia when she sent the audition tape, and two days later, she was told that she would have to go to Prague for a chemistry read.

The actress also shared that the whole ordeal was hectic for her because she was still suffering from jet lag when she went in for the chemistry read. Regardless, she did well and landed the role.

Isabella Bucceri on whether or not she was familiar with The Wheel of Time before landing the role

Isabella Bucceri is an emerging Australian actress. She is best known for her appearances in films such as Finally Me, Everything in Between, and Threshold. Since her move to the UK in 2022, she has been consistently building her portfolio with roles in movies and TV series.

In the interview with WotSeries, Bucceri was asked if she was familiar with The Wheel of Time before she auditioned for season 3, or if this was her first interaction with the fantasy universe.

"Yeah, it was my first kind of step into the world. I didn’t know about the books, but a lot of my friends and family did," she said

She added that she began looking into the series herself and was left impressed.

"And then, you know, once I started doing my own research, I was like, this is incredible. This world that I just didn’t even know existed," she said.

Bucceri also shared that her friends and family were thrilled when they learned about her role in the series, which made the experience even more exciting for her.

Isabella Bucceri shared what her training was like for the role of Faile in The Wheel of Time season 3

Faile Bashere exhibited great knife skills and acrobatics in the show. She also fought in the Battle of Two Rivers, which was one of the biggest action scenes in the entire series. When asked about the training she had to do for these scenes, Bucceri told WotSeries:

"It was quite intimidating, I think, because you go in and these stunties who are just incredible at what they do, and you think there’s "no way I’m going to be able to do what you do." But day by day, it just kind of comes through."

The actress also added that she was scared at the beginning, but by the end, she got the hang of it and wanted to continue doing it. Given Faile's character arc in the book The Shadow Rising, in which she became Perrin's wife, Bucceri might get the chance to reprise her role.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

