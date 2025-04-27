The Wheel of Time season 3: All episodes ranked

The Wheel of Time is an American fantasy television series produced by Brandon Sanderson and developed based on the award-winning series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

Starring Rosamund Pike, the show debuted its eight-episode first season in November 2021. It was prematurely renewed, with season 2 premiering in September 2023 and season 3 following in March 2025.

Set in a vast world where magic exists but only among certain women, the tale follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike), a forceful Aes Sedai who arrives at the isolated village of Emond's Field in search of five villagers.

One of them is suspected to be the Dragon Reborn — a person foretold to either save the world from the Dark One or destroy it all over again. Their dangerous journey crosses countries, uncovering old prophecies, and attempting to strengthen their relationship as they face human and supernatural dangers.

Having overcome some early teething issues, The Wheel of Time has now hit its stride in season 3, with fans already clamoring for news of a possible fourth installment.

Rosamund Pike, Sophie Okonedo, Meera Syal, and newcomers such as Josha Stradowski — who portrays Rand al'Thor, the foretold Dragon Reborn — propel the epic narrative to a thrilling season 3 finale.

Here is a list of all episodes from The Wheel of Time season 3, ranked.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

All episodes from The Wheel of Time season 3 ranked

8) A Question of Crimson (episode 2)

Barthanes Damodred, portrayed by actor Will Tudor in The Wheel of Time (Image via Apple TV+)

A Question of Crimson resembles quieter season finales like that of season 3, offering a more subdued conclusion rather than a dramatic one.

Finally, the show introduces key figures from Elayne's (Ceara Coveney) family—brother Gawyn (Luke Fetherston), step-brother Galad (Callum Kerr), and mother Queen Morgase (Olivia Williams)—all important characters who were missing in the initial seasons even if they did feature in the books.

Their arrival in The Wheel of Time season 3, along with Morgase's advisor Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo), adds richness to the episode. However, the episode itself is largely transitional, a lead-up to bigger things as characters begin journeys that will shape the rest of the season.

7) He Who Comes With the Dawn (episode 8)

Mat's long-awaited meeting with the Eelfinn finally happens in episode 8 (Image via Apple TV+)

As a season finale, this episode of The Wheel of Time follows the high benchmark set by the previous one. It covers a significant amount of material, highlighting that the storylines of season 3 may have benefited from more than eight episodes.

Mat's (Dónal Finn) long-awaited meeting with the Eelfinn finally happens, but Robert Strange’s performance falls short of capturing the intensity described in the books, contributing to the mixed reception.

Little happens, and what does — like Moiraine and Lanfear’s brief fight — feels weak and disappointing. One of the major character departures also fails to leave a lasting impression, coming off as rushed and out of character.

Overall, despite the episode having some amazing moments, it did not have enough time to fully deliver its emotional and plot punches.

6) Tel'aran'rhiod (episode 5)

Egwene is taught the World of Dreams by the Aiel Wise Ones (Image via Apple TV+)

Telnar'rhiod feels more like a transition episode in The Wheel of Time than anything. Not much of significance occurs. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) is taught the World of Dreams by the Aiel Wise Ones, while Elayne, Nynaeve (Zoë Robbins), and Mat join forces with Min (Kae Alexander) on their journey to Tanchico.

The episode also gives fans a glimpse of Sea Folk culture when the crew boards one of their ships, which are quicker because they have a Channeler captain.

The main event is Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) raiding a Whitecloak camp to free Mat’s sisters, who are revealed to be able to Channel. The episode focuses more on drama and, while solid, lacks standout moments to give it extra impact compared to others.

5) Seeds of Shadow (episode 3)

Daniel Henney in episode 3, The Wheel of Time (Image via Apple TV+)

Seeds of Shadow brings in several significant developments, primarily laying the groundwork for future events.

New Forsaken are introduced, including Morgase's suitor, Lord Gaebril (played by Nuno Lopes), who is discovered to be Rahvin in disguise. Additionally, Moghedien (played by Laia Costa) starts to plot in the background. Mat shows off his quarterstaff skills, defeating Galad and Gawyn in a sparring match.

Meanwhile, Nynaeve and the other Accepted head to Tanchico to search for the Black Ajah, only to discover that they are also looking for a device to control the Dragon Reborn, similar to the way the Seanchan control their damage.

Though not the most exciting episode, it is significant in introducing key plotlines and characters that drive the season forward.

4) The Shadow in the Night (episode 6)

A still from season 3, episode 6 of The Wheel of Time (Image via Apple TV+)

The friends reach the city of Tanchico and are joined by the reappearance of Thom Merrilin (Alexandre Willaume), who was presumed dead by the end of The Wheel of Time season 1.

While Thom returned earlier in the books, his absence throughout season 2 had fans on edge, but here he is, alive and well. One of the best aspects of the episode is the performance of Elayne and Thom singing The Hills of Tanchico.

Aside from the music, the episode delivers solid action and adds more depth to Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood), expanding her character beyond the books. It feels like a laid-back buildup, setting the stage for bigger events to come.

3) To Race the Shadow (episode 1)

The show starts off with an enormous battle at the White Tower (Image via Apple TV+)

To Race the Shadow serves up one of the strongest season premieres of The Wheel of Time to date, featuring stunning visuals, action that explodes on the screen, and significant clues regarding the mysterious Black Ajah within the Aes Sedai.

The show kicks off with an enormous battle at the White Tower and never relinquishes the viewers' attention thereafter.

Beyond the excitement of its premiere, this debut marks the show hitting its stride, representing a major improvement over previous seasons. Fortunately, all three opening episodes dropped at once, leaving viewers eager for more.

2) Goldeneyes (episode 7)

An emotional character departure occurs in episode 7 (Image via Apple TV+)

Goldeneyes tightens its focus on the Two Rivers, where villagers are getting ready for an imminent Trolloc invasion. In contrast to most fantasy series, which emphasize big battles, this episode features a tighter, smaller fight, and it is done well, reminding viewers that tension and emotion often outweigh sheer magnitude.

With a small force struggling to defend their town, the episode illustrates how the power of prose can make even a low-key conflict interesting. An emotional character departure—surprising and not ripped from the books—adds depth, making Goldeneyes one of the best episodes of The Wheel of Time.

1) The Road to the Spear (episode 4)

In episode 4, Rand ventures into the city of Rhuidean (Image via Apple TV+)

In The Road to the Spear, Rand (Josha Stradowski) ventures into the city of Rhuidean, which is said to be mystical, and witnesses the lives of his ancestors by walking through pillars of glass.

Stradowski portrays each ancestor with continuity while giving each a distinct identity, making the sequence dynamic and captivating as it explores the rich history of the Aiel.

The journey along Rhuidean dominates the episode, but an innovative presentation by the showrunners makes it both a visual and emotional achievement, enhancing The Wheel of Time's lore.

Interested viewers can watch The Wheel of Time season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

