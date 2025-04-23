The Wheel Of Time season 3: All major character deaths explored

The Wheel of Time season 3 continued to follow the journey of Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her heroes, Rand, Mat, Egwene, and Perrin. Rand, accepting his role as the Dragon, struggles with the temptations power brings.
Season 3 also saw a record number of deaths, as the battle against evil intensified. Some minor, some major, these deaths can change the story's trajectory for Moiraine and the crew. As the main characters go head-on into a good vs. evil fight, shocking twists emerge.
Siuan Sanche and other shocking character deaths in The Wheel of Time
1) Siuan Sanche
In a horrific turn of events, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat, leader of the White Tower, and Moiraine's secret lover, was captured, imprisoned, and killed by Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo) in season 3 of The Wheel of Time. This deviates from the books, and season 4 of the show might take a completely different turn.
Through the course of the season, Elaida's principles diverged from the White Tower and Moiraine, and she believed that Rand, the Dragon, must be gentled instead of prepared for battle against the Dark One. Her neutral stance on an all-powerful prophecy made her extremely lethal, leading to Siuan Sanche's death in the White Tower.
2) Loial
Loial (Hammed Animashaun), the gentle Ogier who has a close bond with the heroes, had a heartbreaking end in season 3. In a brave attempt to save the Two Rivers from Trollocs, he uses his axe to chop off the bridge leading up to the Waygate, falling to his death in the process.
His child-like, curious character was a breath of fresh air in a dark premise, and fans deeply mourned his death, which does not happen in The Wheel of Time books. The show wasted no time establishing the unfairness of war by ending Loial's journey.
4) Sammael
Sammael (Cameron Jack) is a key villain in The Wheel of Time, known for betraying the Light and trying to stop Rand by targeting the Aiel. In season 3, Rand defeats him, but he survives.
However, in the finale, Sammael is killed by fellow Forsaken Moghiedien (Laia Costa), who betrays him to take his place. This twist leaves fans wondering who the next major Forsaken threat will be.
5) Ihvon
In a gesture of sacrifice, Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) dies protecting Alanna (Priyanka Bose) from Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) and the Black Ajah sisters in The Wheel of Time season 3. She throws a sword at Alanna, who has been knocked to the ground. Ihvon jumps in front of her, getting the knife to the heart and dying immediately.
His death showed his loyalty and dedication as Alanna's warder and romantic partner. Although minor, it was a cinematic and memorable moment of the season.
6) Eamon Valda
Mat’s mother, Natti Cauthon (Juliet Howland), is captured and killed by the White Cloaks’ Eamon Valda for being a channeler. She dies protecting her daughters, Bodewhin and Eldrin. In the season finale, the sisters (played by Litiana and Lilibet Biutanaseva) avenge her by using their powers to burn Valda alive.
Eamon was a major threat as a sadistic and cunning villain within the White Cloaks, and his death made fans heave a collective sigh of relief. It was also a cinematic moment of revenge.
Fans eagerly wait to see how the story will progress with these dramatic deaths in season 3 of The Wheel of Time. While season 4 is yet to be confirmed, everyone seems hopeful!