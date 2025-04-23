The Wheel Of Time season 3: All major character deaths explored

The Wheel of Time season 3 continued to follow the journey of Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her heroes, Rand, Mat, Egwene, and Perrin. Rand, accepting his role as the Dragon, struggles with the temptations power brings.

Ad

Season 3 also saw a record number of deaths, as the battle against evil intensified. Some minor, some major, these deaths can change the story's trajectory for Moiraine and the crew. As the main characters go head-on into a good vs. evil fight, shocking twists emerge.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers for Season 3 of The Wheel of Time ahead!

Siuan Sanche and other shocking character deaths in The Wheel of Time

1) Siuan Sanche

Ad

Trending

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In a horrific turn of events, Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo), the Amyrlin Seat, leader of the White Tower, and Moiraine's secret lover, was captured, imprisoned, and killed by Elaida (Shohreh Aghdashloo) in season 3 of The Wheel of Time. This deviates from the books, and season 4 of the show might take a completely different turn.

Ad

Through the course of the season, Elaida's principles diverged from the White Tower and Moiraine, and she believed that Rand, the Dragon, must be gentled instead of prepared for battle against the Dark One. Her neutral stance on an all-powerful prophecy made her extremely lethal, leading to Siuan Sanche's death in the White Tower.

2) Loial

Loial in The Wheel of Time (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Loial (Hammed Animashaun), the gentle Ogier who has a close bond with the heroes, had a heartbreaking end in season 3. In a brave attempt to save the Two Rivers from Trollocs, he uses his axe to chop off the bridge leading up to the Waygate, falling to his death in the process.

Ad

His child-like, curious character was a breath of fresh air in a dark premise, and fans deeply mourned his death, which does not happen in The Wheel of Time books. The show wasted no time establishing the unfairness of war by ending Loial's journey.

4) Sammael

Sammael aka Destroyer of Hope (Image via YouTube/Prime Video AU & NZ)

Sammael (Cameron Jack) is a key villain in The Wheel of Time, known for betraying the Light and trying to stop Rand by targeting the Aiel. In season 3, Rand defeats him, but he survives.

Ad

However, in the finale, Sammael is killed by fellow Forsaken Moghiedien (Laia Costa), who betrays him to take his place. This twist leaves fans wondering who the next major Forsaken threat will be.

5) Ihvon

Ihvon with Alanna (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

In a gesture of sacrifice, Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani) dies protecting Alanna (Priyanka Bose) from Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) and the Black Ajah sisters in The Wheel of Time season 3. She throws a sword at Alanna, who has been knocked to the ground. Ihvon jumps in front of her, getting the knife to the heart and dying immediately.

Ad

His death showed his loyalty and dedication as Alanna's warder and romantic partner. Although minor, it was a cinematic and memorable moment of the season.

6) Eamon Valda

Eamon Valda in The Wheel of Time (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Mat’s mother, Natti Cauthon (Juliet Howland), is captured and killed by the White Cloaks’ Eamon Valda for being a channeler. She dies protecting her daughters, Bodewhin and Eldrin. In the season finale, the sisters (played by Litiana and Lilibet Biutanaseva) avenge her by using their powers to burn Valda alive.

Ad

Eamon was a major threat as a sadistic and cunning villain within the White Cloaks, and his death made fans heave a collective sigh of relief. It was also a cinematic moment of revenge.

Fans eagerly wait to see how the story will progress with these dramatic deaths in season 3 of The Wheel of Time. While season 4 is yet to be confirmed, everyone seems hopeful!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More