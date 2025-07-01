"I didn’t know him well enough to help him" — When Olivia Munn opened up about her early relationship with John Mulaney

In an interview with GQ magazine published on November 12, 2024, Olivia Munn opened up about the early days of her relationship with her husband, John Mulaney. She revealed that they were not in a serious relationship when she learned she was pregnant with their first child.
At the time, Mulaney had just left a rehab facility, and Munn admitted she felt uncertain about how to support him.
"I didn't know him well enough to help him," she said in the interview.
While the pregnancy was a shock, Mulaney was excited to have a baby. The couple eventually got married in 2024 in a private ceremony in New York City. They share two children: a son, Malcolm Hiệp, born in November 2021, and a daughter, Méi June, born via surrogate in September 2024.
Olivia Munn opened up about her relationship with John Mulaney
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney met at a wedding in 2013, but it was not until early 2021 that they reconnected. According to GQ, Munn was helping Mulaney find an apartment in New York after he came out of rehab, and that was how their romance started.
When Munn found out that she was pregnant in 2021, it was a shock to both of them as they were not in a relationship at the time. Olivia Munn commented on it in the GQ interview, saying:
"It wasn't anything close to 'dating,' I barely knew him."
She also revealed to GQ that John Mulaney was excited to have a baby with her, even though they were not together at that time. The two of them did not live together for most of the pregnancy period. She told the outlet:
"It wasn't necessarily 'We're going to be married and live together' or any of that, but it was 'I will be involved in some way.'"
Talking about Mulaney, who had only recently been out of rehab at the time, Munn said:
"It was like watching a man in a tsunami. I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff.
Despite going through a tumultuous period in his life, Mulaney was very happy about welcoming their first child. According to Munn:
"That's the one thing that made him seem light and happy. I remember he was really excited to tell his parents."
Who is Olivia Munn?
Olivia Munn is an American actress who was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on July 3, 1980. She began her professional career as a television host for the gaming network G4. She was also a recurring correspondent on the Comedy Central late-night series The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (2010 to 2011).
Munn also starred in television series like The Newsroom (2012–2014) and Your Friends and Neighbors (2025) and had leading roles in films like The Predator (2018), Love Wedding Repeat (2020), and Violet (2021).
In March 2024, Olivia Munn revealed to the public that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer the previous year and also announced that she had undergone four surgeries in the previous ten months. Munn is also an advocate for women's rights and was named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year for 2025.
Munn was in a relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017.
In other news, Olivia Munn was featured on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd on June 30, 2025, where she opened up about her past.