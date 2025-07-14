"I f*ing knew it" - Fans share hilarious reactions to fake news on a major drug bust at Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, the upcoming series, will premiere on July 21, 2025, with the first 10 episodes on Disney Channel and on Disney+ the following day. On July 3, 2025, a piece of outrageous fake news went viral on Instagram, causing fans to erupt with laughter and disbelief.

The headline read, "Mickey Mouse raided in major drug bust with 3 tons of cocaine seized," leaving people wondering how on earth such an absurd story could surface.

A fan commented,

"I f*ing knew it"

An image for fake news on a major drug bust at Mickey Mouse Clubhouse for Instagram comments (Image via Instagram)

The claim spread quickly, mostly because it seemed impossible that a beloved children's character like Mickey Mouse could be involved in something so scandalous. Even though the story turned out to be completely made up, that didn’t stop fans from having a field day with it.

According to the fake news shared by outtapocketnews, the raid allegedly took place at the iconic Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, where authorities discovered a staggering 3 tons of cocaine. In response to this shocking "discovery,"

Goofy, Mickey's infamous sidekick, humorously commented, “I need my booger sugar back,” referencing his supposed involvement in the bust.

Plot of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, the upcoming series

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ is a revival of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which was originally broadcast in 2006. It is produced by Disney Television Animation.

Kids can interact with the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, a children's show that features puzzles and adventures. In each episode, Mickey and his friends have to deal with a new problem. Mickey and his friends invite viewers to join them at the Mousekedoer, a big computer in the shape of Mickey that has all the tools needed for the day's work.

A small flying helper named Toodles gives out the tools, and the viewers help pick the right one to solve the problem. In every episode, the show has a character called "Mystery Mousekepal" who helps Mickey when he calls for help.

The series also features songs by the American alternative rock band They Might Be Giants, including the famous opening theme song and "Hot Dog!", which is tied to Mickey's history due to its reference to his first words in The Karnival Kid in 1929.

Historically, the connection between Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and drugs goes back several decades. In 1951, Mickey Mouse and the Medicine Man, a Disney comic book, featured Mickey and Goofy as promoters of a fictional drug, “Peppo,” which represented amphetamines.

At the time, stimulant drugs were commonly promoted in the media and had not yet developed the negative associations they would later acquire.

In the comic, Mickey and Goofy were pushing Peppo in Africa and were in a fight with another drug dealer. Given the culture of the 1950s, this is one of the first times Mickey Mouse and Goofy were linked to drugs, albeit in a much more overt and commercialized way.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ will be available to stream on Disney Channel.

