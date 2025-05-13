I followed Sam and Dean for years, but nothing prepared me for Castiel’s confession in Supernatural

Supernatural holds the title of the longest-running American fantasy TV series, captivating fans for an impressive fifteen seasons. Created by Eric Kripke, the show was originally envisioned as a five-season arc, and Kripke stepped down as showrunner after season 5.

However, the journey didn’t end there. Sam and Dean Winchester carried on the family business for another ten seasons, navigating a rollercoaster of highs, lows, and unforgettable moments along the way.

I thought that after years of following Sam and Dean through their countless dangerous adventures, there was nothing this show could throw at me that I couldn’t handle. Then came Castiel’s shocking confession in Supernatural season 15 episode 18, fittingly titled Despair, and it hit harder than I ever expected.

Castiel's unexpected confession in Supernatural Season 15

To save Dean from Billie in Supernatural season 15 episode 18, Castiel had an idea, which would effectively put Billie off Dean's back. After watching so many characters die in the show, it was not that big of a surprise that another fan-favorite character would die.

However, what did come as a huge surprise was Castiel's moving confession right before he sacrificed to the Empty. Castiel told Dean about the deal he made with the Empty to save Jack and how, since then, he had wondered what his moment of true happiness would look like.

Castiel revealed he never found an answer to that question. However, in that moment he realized that happiness was not in having what he wanted, but in the being and just saying it.

Castiel cried as he told Dean that it was not anger that drove him; it was love. He let Dean know that he was the most selfless person he would ever know. Castiel continued:

"Ever since we met, ever since I pulled you out of hell, knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about you, I cared about Sam, I cared about Jack. But I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean."

When Dean asked Castiel why it sounded like a goodbye, the latter responded:

"Because it is."

Then came the moment for which I was waiting with bated breath, Castiel confessed his love to Dean, by saying,

"I love you."

Before Dean and millions of other fans like me could process what was happening, Billie broke in through the door, and the Empty arrived. Castiel pushed Dean out of the way, and smiled through his tears as he said goodbye to him before the Empty took the angel as well as Billie.

Castiel's confession and subsequent death in Supernatural was a gut punch I took time to recover from

It took me quite some time to process what I had witnessed on the screen; first, Castiel confessed to Dean, and then, he was just gone? One minute I was watching an episode, the next I was spiraling over Castiel’s words, and how the blood on Castiel's hand from the sigil left a handprint on Dean's shoulder, which was the same as the one Dean had gotten in season 4.

The weight of that scene wasn’t just in the words, but in everything left unsaid, the years of shared trauma, loyalty, and quiet affection.

For years, Castiel’s feelings had been subtext, interpreted and debated by the Supernatural fandom, but suddenly, it was text. It was real and heartbreaking. Dean, the tough-as-nails hunter who rarely let his guard down, stood frozen, stunned, speechless as the angel poured out his heart.

Castiel's confession came just before his death, which made me wonder if the show honored or exploited that emotional payoff. I watched the fandom split in half as some argued that it was unfair to make the 'Destiel' ship canon in one moment and then take it away in the next, while others refused to acknowledge that Castiel's love for Dean was romantic.

Castiel’s final words, vulnerable, brave, and utterly devastating, blindsided me. Because under all the lore and mythology, this was a show about love. In that moment, it spoke it aloud, finally and unapologetically.

Supernatural is available to buy on Apple TV.

