“I’m a Christian quite simply..” — When ‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson faced backlash for his bold comments about Trump

Despite being a popular media personality, Reacher actor Alan Ritchson is no stranger to occasional criticism. A case in point is when he freely discussed his views regarding Christianity during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on April 3, 2024.

Ad

While speaking about his faith, the Reacher star highlighted how today's Christianity has deviated considerably from what it was meant to be. Highlighting the malpractices prevalent within the community following the religion, Ritchson clarified that, in essence, he was a Christian. However, he did not believe in the modern interpretations of the religion that engage in propagating hate.

"I’m a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do. Love other people until death. It doesn’t mean we’re all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing," he said.

Ad

Trending

During the conversation, he also shared his thoughts on Donald Trump and his effect on Christianity in the current political climate.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

"Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do." ....Trump is a ra*ist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it," he said.

Ad

What did Reacher star Alan Ritchson say about the prevalent issues within the church?

Ad

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for its April 2024 article, Alan Ritchson, who stars as the lead in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, said that he is a devoted Christian. However, he revealed that he finds it difficult to agree with the Church under the current circumstances. Talking about the same, he said:

"It’s worth saying that the atrocities that are happening in the church that are being actively covered up, even to this day with people not being held accountable, is repulsive...I can’t for one second support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies.”

Ad

He said this after he revealed that he does not agree with the Christians who show their support towards Donald Trump and called them "unreal."

Does Reacher star Alan Ritchson have a YouTube page?

Ad

Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher in the Prime Video show, Reacher, has a YouTube channel devoted to discussing Christianity and awakening "the other half of us". His channel is InstaChurch.

On the site, Ritchson periodically reads religious texts to discuss their interpretation. He also attempts to connect these religious scriptures to the current sociopolitical atmosphere and tries to understand how religion works in real life.

He also provides guidance on how one can be a better Christian by dwelling on issues like community, acceptance, and condemnation of those who give it a bad name.

Ad

A little about Alan Ritchson

Ad

Alan Ritchson (full name: Alan Michael Ritchson) was born to parents Vickie Ritchson and David Ritchson on November 28, 1982. His place of birth was Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Ritchson stepped into modelling in 2003, and in 2004, he appeared on American Idol. From 2005 onwards, he started acting, with his first significant television stint being in Smallville, where he played Aquaman.

Following this, Ritchson appeared in several films and shows, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), New Girl (2014), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019).

Ad

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback