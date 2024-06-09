"I mean have you seen the 'fits?" — Amandla Stenberg The Acolyte star shares new insight on the series

The newest installment of the Star Wars franchise, The Acolyte, premiered with its first two episodes on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. Despite its positive critical reviews, the series received mixed reactions from global fans.

The series leading star, Amandla Stenberg, humorously responded to the fan reactions in an interview with TheWrap on June 5, 2024. She said:

"I mean have you seen the 'fits?"

She said this while referring to the original Star Wars franchise and how it seemed LGBTQ+ inclusive already.

What was Amandla Stenberg's response to The Acolyte and its reported LGBTQ+ themes?

Amandla Stenberg, who plays Osha and Mae in The Acotyle, said in the latest interview that she thinks Star Wars has been LGBTQ+ inclusive since the beginning. She jokingly added that the costumes made it evident, and the cast and crew would send each other outfit pictures from the show as reference for the same.

Alongside the show's director Leslye Headland, Stenberg went on to speculate that R2-D2 and C-3PO might certainly be on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. The two spoke about it being a fun element to bring into the series and shared a few laughs during the conversation.

Moreover, The Acolyte showrunner addressed the issue that fans seemed to have with the series well before the premiere. For the unversed, older Star Wars fans felt that the current live-action series was not adding much to the franchise.

In a statement via Deadline on March 29, 2024, Headland spoke about the Star Wars fans' backlash:

“As a fan myself, I know how frustrating some Star Wars storytelling in the past has been. I’ve felt it myself. I stand by my empathy for Star Wars fans. But I want to be clear. Anyone who engages in bigotry, racism or hate speech … I don’t consider a fan.”

Many people from the Star Wars fandom took to social media platforms and podcasts to criticize the series trailer. Some felt that the premiering episodes of The Acolyte did not live up to their expectations, and were disappointed with the creative and artistic choices made on screen.

"Star Wars: The Acolyte looks like another woke disaster—count me out. What about you?"

"This looks like cringy fan-fiction with crappy cosplay," an X user made a remark on the show.

"Four episodes into Star Wars: #TheAcolyte & it’s a mixed experience. The lore hints at KOTOR potential, yet the pacing occasionally lags. While the fight scenes are engaging, they often feel misplaced. Hoping to see stronger performances and a clearer narrative direction soon," a viewer wrote on X

On the other hand, many fans stepped up to appreciate the show, cast, and crew for their effort and the interesting storyline.

#StarWars #TheAcolyte gives me Kill Bill vibes. Every episode left me wanting more, in a good way. We’ve seen so much about the fall of the Jedi but this show explores what the Jedi we’re like during peace time, which is quite fascinating. @AmandaStenberg is outstanding!"

"Saw the first two episodes of #TheAcolyte — I loved that it felt so much like classic @starwars while at the same time feeling new, fresh and different from anything we’ve seen before. The action felt movie-level. So excited to see more!," a fan reacted on X.

"Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is a DREAM for fans of The High Republic era and a fresh experience for everyone else. 4 eps in and it’s taking its time layering in the dark mystery. RIVETING fight choreography and SUPERB performances from Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae. I’m diggin it, " a fan appreciated the show.

What is The Acolyte all about?

Amandla Stenberg in a still from Star Wars - The Acolyte (Image via Lucasfilm)

The story of The Acolyte is set 100 years before Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace. It follows a Jedi master, Sol, in the High Republic Era, who is investigating a series of crimes and sinister forces that lead him toward a former Padawan.

The series features Amandla Stenberg, who plays the dual roles of Osha and Mae. The actress gained much acclaim for playing Rue in The Hunger Games. Meanwhile, South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game portrays Sol, a Jedi master. Joonas Suotamo, known for playing Chewbacca from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, also makes appearances in the latest series.

The cast also includes famous names like Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), among others.

Audiences can watch The Acolyte episodes released weekly on Disney+.

