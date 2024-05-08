"I had so much fun working on this show"— Percy Hynes White sends "love" for Wednesday Season 2 after being dropped from show

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White will not reprise his role in the upcoming second season of the series. Deadline confirmed that the 22-year-old actor along with Naomi J Ogawa won't reprise their role as a series regular.

Percy Hynes White played Nevermore psychic student Xavier Thorpe who could animate his paintings through telekinesis. Hynes White himself re-posted series co-creator Alfred Gough's Wednesday season 2 behind-the-scenes picture on his Instagram story on May 8, 2024.

The young actor wrote—

"I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season 2. Much love."

Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe won't make a comeback on Wednesday season 2

Percy Hynes White will not be reprising his role as Xavier Thorpe in the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday. The 22-year-old played one of the two main male leads of the show. The charismatic Nevermore student with the ability to animate art and dream precognitively was also a member of the Nightshade Society and a romantic interest for Wednesday Addams.

On Tuesday morning, May 7, Netflix released an official photograph of the regular cast members for the second season of the Jenna Ortega starrer. and Percy Hynes White was nowhere to be found.

For the unversed, Percy Hynes White was embroiled in a major controversy in 2023 when the actor was accused of se*ual assault in a series of since-deleted tweets that triggered the #cancelpercy movement on X. He was also accused of using a slur during a performance and sending inappropriate pictures to minors. The actor released an Instagram statement in June 2023, saying—

"Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful."

Hynes White further added that due to the allegations his family had been doxxed and his friends had even received death threats. Underage pictures of Hynes White were exposed and another one of his friends named Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, despite her coming in support of the actor on multiple occasions. The actor further stated—

"The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety."

Hynes White called the rumors about him "baseless, harmful claims" that could potentially create mistrust toward victims. It is not clear if the allegations had anything to do with Hynes White not returning for Wednesday season 2.

Naomi J. Ogawa also won't be season 2 series regular

It's not just Hynes White who is not returning for his role as a series regular, Naomi J. Ogawa and Jamie McShane won't also be making a full-capacity return. Ogawa played Yoko Tanaka, a Nevermore Academy vampire student and also a member of the Nightshade Society. Ogawa's character was only loosely connected to the main plot of the show.

According to Deadline, Jamie McShane, on the other hand, will reprise his role of Sheriff Donovan Galpin, the sheriff of Jericho and father of Tyler Galpin but only as a guest star. Hunter Doohan, who plays his son Tyker however, will be making a return as a series regular for season 2.

Apart from the dropouts, many prominent new faces have also joined the show, including Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Billie Piper.

Wednesday season 2 has begun production and is all set for a 2025 premiere.

