“If Tracker ever wants a partner”- Jason Ritter gives a unique collaboration idea with Justin Hartley’s Tracker for Matlock season 2

Matlock season 2 returns to CBS on October 12, 2025 with new legal conflicts and personal revelations. Alongside the drama inside Jacobson Moore law firm, cast member Jason Ritter shares a unique idea about where his character, Julian Markston, could go next.In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Ritter suggests that Julian might even step outside the courtroom and team up with Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw from Tracker.“If Tracker ever wants a partner [for Justin’s character, Colter], maybe Julian leaves the firm and he starts a new life,” Ritter says.The playful remark imagines an unexpected partnership between two very different CBS characters.Jason Ritter proposes an idea for Matlock season 2Matlock (Image via Prime Video)As Matlock season 2 starts, Ritter reflects on how Julian's role has changed. In season 1, it was revealed that Julian had suppressed records related to opioids, which may have altered the course of the epidemic that served as the main plot of the show. Olympia, his ex-wife, found out about his secret, which changed the way they interacted with each other.Now, Ritter suggests that Julian will have to deal with more serious problems. He can't hide or compartmentalize his mistakes any longer. The consequences force him to confront both regret and the fear of discovery. Ritter thinks that Julian would leave his job as a lawyer in this situation, which is what led to the crossover idea with Tracker.Julian’s transformation in Matlock season 2Julian enters Matlock season 2 in a very different position than when he was first introduced. Initially, he was a lawyer in the middle of a divorce, managing to keep his personal failures in the background. With his affair revealed and his role in the opioid case exposed, Julian can no longer avoid accountability.Moreover, the character’s arc now revolves around shame, regret, and the impact of his decisions on his family.What is Matlock season 2 all about?Matlock (Image via Prime Video)At the same time, Matlock season 2 continues with the broader story of Madeline &quot;Matty&quot; Matlock, who is played by Kathy Bates. Matty pretends to be a widow to get inside the Jacobson Moore law office and find out about wrongdoing related to the opioid issue that killed her daughter.The new season picks up where the first season left off, including Julian's secret role in hiding the Wellbrexa records. CBS also says that new legal cases will put Matty and her friends to the test, mixing courtroom drama with personal problems. Julian and Olympia don't agree on how to raise their kids, which makes their already problematic relationship even more strained.Ritter balances acting and hosting View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAway from Matlock season 2, Ritter takes on other projects. He is set to host the Festival of Arts’ California Dreamin’: A Benefit for the Arts, which includes the Pageant of the Masters, a performance where actors recreate famous works of art on stage. Ritter describes the event as a rare opportunity to reconnect with an experience he first encountered two decades earlier.This hosting role highlights how Ritter balances his television work with involvement in the arts community. It also shows his commitment to projects outside of acting while Matlock remains in production.Crossover potential between Matlock and TrackerRitter’s idea of connecting Matlock season 2 with Tracker reflects the shared platform both shows occupy on CBS. Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, follows Colter Shaw as he travels the country using survivalist skills to solve mysteries and find missing people. A crossover storyline could place Julian alongside Colter, blending legal expertise with investigative fieldwork.Although no crossover is planned, Ritter’s quote points to the flexibility of CBS dramas. Characters from one series could plausibly appear in another, especially when themes of justice and accountability overlap. In theory, Julian leaving his firm to join Colter would bridge the two shows while expanding their narrative worlds.CBS premieres the first episode of Matlock season 2 on October 12, 2025. It airs on Sunday before moving to its regular Thursday nighttime slot on October 16. Episodes become available on Paramount+ the following day. The new season follows Matty’s ongoing pursuit of justice, while Julian faces the consequences of his past actions.