“If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter”: HBO clears the air about J.K. Rowling’s role in shaping the new Harry Potter series

The announcement of a new Harry Potter series on HBO has generated massive excitement among fans of the wizarding world, but it has also sparked controversy due to J.K. Rowling's personal views.

Rowling's best-selling book series, Harry Potter, turned into a worldwide cultural phenomenon with movies, merchandise, and more. The 2026 series hopes to revive the brand with a new cast and the opportunity to experience Hogwarts again.

However, Rowling's connection to the new series has caused problems, especially because of her views on transgender people, which have led to backlash. Fans are seemingly concerned that her personal beliefs might have an effect on the new show. Meanwhile, Casey Bloys, HBO's chief content officer and CEO, recently talked about these worries on the April 30 episode of The Town podcast.

He was clear in his response, emphasizing that while Rowling is involved in the production, her views will not shape the content.

Bloys stated,

“We already have a show on HBO from her called ‘C.B. Strike’ that we do with the BBC. It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. ‘Harry Potter’ is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

Bloys's comment seeks to calm the debate over Rowling's involvement in the new Harry Potter series. HBO has been working with the author on the C.B. Strike series for years, so the network's decision to partner with her is not new.

Casey Bloys asserted that the show would not reflect Rowling's opinion on any political or social concerns, despite her personal beliefs. Previously, as per Variety in November 2024, Bloys stated that despite Rowling being "very involved in the process of selecting the writer and the director," her views haven't affected the casting or the selection of the staff.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys clarifies J.K. Rowling's influence on the new Harry Potter series

HBO’s Casey Bloys took the opportunity to address the concerns about J.K. Rowling’s influence on the upcoming series, emphasizing that the show would remain true to the original spirit of the books.

He was straightforward in stating that the author’s personal beliefs, particularly her views on the transgender community, would not be integrated into the series.

Bloys remarked that while Rowling has been very involved in the production, especially in the selection of showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, her views on controversial subjects have not affected the hiring or creative decisions.

He also stated,

“The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years.”

Casey Bloys’ comments are significant, especially considering the mounting pressure from fans and critics alike, who are concerned that controversial opinions might taint the series. Meanwhile, in his November interview, the main content officer underlined Rowling's long-standing participation in the series and her great value to the business.

However, he has also emphasized that they would concentrate on maintaining the spirit and heart of the original work.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Harry Potter series and similar projects as the year progresses.

