In Photos: 5 best looks of Gemma Atkinson

Gemma Atkinson is a British actor, podcaster, and radio host, known for her role as Lisa Hunter in the soap opera Hollyoaks and its spin-offs. Her solid social media presence offers a sneak peek into her life, highlighting her outlook on fashion.

As an actor and a fitness and lifestyle personality, Gemma works with stylist Ryan Kay and has been seen in varied outfits—from velvet body-hugging dresses to leather ensembles. But most days, fans can find her in workout clothes from Vara, New Balance, or Superdry.

She is also vocal about her connection with fashion, especially after having children, and how it affected her body and style. Let's take a look at Gemma Atkinson's 5 best looks.

Red-carpet ready or everyday fashion, Gemma Atkinson does it all

1) Brit Awards, March 2, 2025 (A.V.E. Atelier leather ensemble)

Atkinson at the BRIT Awards 2025 (Image via Instagram/glouiseatkinson)

Gemma Atkinson made waves at the Brit Awards 2025 by donning a sculpted leather corset with a laced-up back, reminiscent of ancient Greek armor. The leather accents of the top were matched with flared black pants and elevated with edgy black leather gloves, courtesy of Cordelia James.

Atkinson added a pop of color with gold chunky bangles and a clutch with gold detailing from Alexis Bittar. Her simple makeup with a nude lip color and mild blush accentuated her eyes, and her hair, worn in loose beachy waves, completed the look.

2) Pride of Britain Awards, October 21, 2024 (Tarik Ediz gown)

Atkinson at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2024 (Image via Instagram/glouiseatkinson)

Black seems to be a recurring theme in Gemma Atkinson's wardrobe. For the 2024 Brit Awards, the star chose to wear a silky, black Tarik Ediz ball gown with a plunging sweetheart neck and a thigh-high slit. The body-hugging silhouette of the dress contrasted with its bellowing, full-length sleeves.

For footwear, she opted for a pair of black heels by Club London and a matching sparkly clutch, with minimally elegant diamond jewelry—teardrop earrings and sleek rings from Aariya Diamonds. She kept her hair tied in a mid ponytail.

3) Champion for Children’s Gala Dinner, March 20, 2025 (SELF-PORTRAIT dress)

Gemma's outfit for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital charity event (Image via Instagram/glouiseatkinson)

Gemma Atkinson helped raise money for the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in March this year. To support this noble cause, she arrived at the Champion for Children's Gala Dinner in a black velvet dress from SELF-PORTRAIT. The outfit had a peplum-style flare at the torso that tapered into a pencil skirt, cinched at the waist with a belt. It also featured intricate lace accents on either side of her midriff.

The silhouette of the dress was accentuated by delicate accessories—a thin bracelet, ring, and teardrop earrings from DMR Jewellery. She paired this look with loose waves.

4) Pride of Britain Awards, October 12, 2023 (Samaiira power suit)

Atkinson at the Pride Of Britain 2023 (Image via Instagram/glouiseatkinson)

At the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards, Gemma Atkinson walked the red carpet in a red, double-breasted jacket had a backless design that narrowed into intricate button detailing and flared out at the hips. She paired this with bell-bottom pants draped over sparkly red stilettos with bows.

The outfit came together with a diamond necklace, earrings, and a red brooch, styled by Ryan Kay. Her high, wavy ponytail brought the look together.

As an advocate for cruelty-free makeup, Gemma gave a shoutout to her makeup artist, Em-J Williams, via an Instagram reel posted on October 10, 2023. She appreciated Williams, who got her glammed up with red lips and contoured cheekbones by sourcing the right products.

5) Lorraine interview, April 2025 (Karen Millen denim ensemble)

Atkinson for Lorraine (Image via Instagram/glouiseatkinson)

Apart from being a mom of two, a fitness influencer, actor, and podcaster, Gemma Atkinson also writes children's books. For the promotion of her second book, Let's Get Ready, she appeared on a talk show titled Lorraine wearing a deep blue denim-on-denim ensemble by Karen Millen.

Styled by Ryan Kay, the outfit was paired with Daniel Footwear beige pumps, golden shell-shaped studs from Mango, and a slickback high ponytail. The cropped silhouette of the denim jacket was combined with straight-cut pants.

Gemma's fashion with a purpose makes her an instant fan favorite.

