Top 5 best looks from 2025 Baeksang Awards red carpet

On May 6, 2025, the Baeksang Awards was held at COEX, Seoul, at 8 pm Korean Standard Time. The award ceremony was broadcast live through various platforms in South Korea, including JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4. It was hosted by well-known celebrities, including Shin Dong-yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo-gum.

Uprising and When Life Gives You Tangerines were the most awarded projects under the film and broadcasting categories, respectively.

Featuring Kim Hye-yoon (Image via @hye_yoon1110/Instagram)

Many well-known Korean Celebrities attended the Baeksang Awards, leaving the audience impressed with their stunning and impeccable fashion statement. The top best-dressed celebrities from the event have been listed below:

Bae Suzy, IU, Byeon Woo-seok, and others who looked the best at the 2025 Baeksang Awards

1) Bae Suzy

Featuring Bae Suzy (Image via @skuukzky/Instagram)

The South Korean actress and singer Bae Suzy donned a jeweled black colored gown with her hair tied in a bun. She opted for a minimalistic appearance.

She wore earrings and rings, and completed her look at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards with criss-crossed high heels. She also took the position of the host.

In recent news, she appeared in the Netflix romance series Doona! alongside Yang Se-jong. She was reportedly confirmed to appear in the upcoming shows, Genie, Make a Wish, and Delusion.

2) IU

Featuring IU (Image via @dlwlrma/Instagram)

The South Korean singer and actress IU radiated a princess vibe during the 2025 Baeksang Awards. She donned an exquisite and bridal outfit from head-to-toe from Chana Marelus and styled herself with Chaumet jewelleries.

In recent news, the female artist gained praise from the audience for her acting range in the hit Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

She was confirmed for the upcoming series, The Wife of 21st Century Prince, alongside Byeon Woo-seok.

3) Byeon Woo-seok

Featuring Byeon Woo-seok (Image via @byeonwooseok/Instagram)

The rising Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok went for a minimalistic and formal look at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. He donned a white blazer paired with a white top underneath.

The male artist styled his overall fashion with black pants and shoes. He completed the appearance with a black bow tie. He also bagged the Popularity Award at the event.

The male artist rose to international prominence and recognition after starring in the romance and fantasy drama Lovely Runner.

He was confirmed to appear in the forthcoming series The Wife of 21st Century Prince alongside IU.

4) Kim Tae-ri

Featuring Kim Tae-ri (Image via @kimtaeri_official/Instagram)

The South Korean actress Kim Tae-ri went for an experimental look leaving the fandom surprised with her appearance. She wore a sleeveless glittery top accompanied with biege-pink colored fluffy gown.

She completed her look with earrings and short hair.

The female artist won the Best Actress Award for her role in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born at the 61st Baeksang Awards.

5) Kim Hye-yoon

Featuring Kim Hye-yoon (Image via @hye_yoon1110/Instagram)

The South Korean actress Kim Hye-yoon wore a full-length piece colored sleeveless gown with embellishments all over it. The female artist' hair was cascading down her shoulder, radiating a sophisticated yet modern look.

She won the Popularity Award at the recent award ceremony.

The female artist was confirmed for the upcoming dramas, including Human from Today and The Year We Turned 29.

The other celebrities who attended 61st Baeksang Awards, included Park Bo-gum, Kim Go-eun, Lim Ji-yeon, Dex, and more.

