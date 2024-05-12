Interview with the Vampire season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The first episode of Interview with the Vampire season 2, is scheduled to release on May 12, 2024. Viewers with a cable connection can watch the season premiere on AMC, while others can stream it on AMC's platform AMC+ with a nominal subscription fee.

The second season of the highly anticipated gothic horror television series is expected to have eight episodes. Following the release of the premiere episode, new installments are scheduled to air every Sunday until June 30, 2024, on AMC and AMC+. Futon Critic reports that the episodes will be released at 9 pm EST.

How many episodes are there in Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Interview with the Vampire season 2 has eight episodes in total.

Here's the current release schedule for all the episodes of Interview with the Vampire season 2:

Episodes Release Date Release Time Episode 1 Sunday, May 12, 2024 9 pm EST Episode 2 Sunday, May 19, 2024 9 pm EST

Episode 3 Sunday, May 26, 2024 9 pm EST

Episode 4 Sunday, June 2, 2024 9 pm EST

Episode 5 Sunday, June 9, 2024 9 pm EST

Episode 6 Sunday, June 16, 2024 9 pm EST

Episode 7 Sunday, June 23, 2024 9 pm EST

Episode 8 Sunday, June 30, 2024 9 pm EST



In the US, those who already have AMC on their televisions can tune in at 9 pm EST to enjoy the much-awaited installment. Others can stream the episode on AMC+, which is only available in certain regions across the world.

Outside of the US, the platform is accessible in countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and India. Those who reside in regions apart from the ones mentioned will have to resort to using reliable VPNs to watch the show.

AMC+ offers a few subscription plans that individuals can choose from. These include:

$5 a month with ads

$9 a month without ads

Cast members of Interview with the Vampire season 2

As per IGN, the cast of the upcoming season of Interview with the Vampire will include:

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Assad Zaman as Armand

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Ben Daniels as Santiago

About the show

The plot for Interview with the Vampire is based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name and certain elements from the writer's series of novels titled The Vampire Chronicles. The show is created and directed by Rolin Jones, who is also one of the executive producers.

The upcoming season of the show will feature Louis and Claudia joining the Theaters de Vampires as they confront several demons from their past and navigate through a number of obstacles.

AMC released an official synopsis for the upcoming season of the series, and as per IGN, it reads:

"The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia."

It continues:

"It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories."

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 1 releases on May 12, 2024, on AMC and AMC+.

