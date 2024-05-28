Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 is slated to air on June 2, 2024, on AMC. The gothic horror drama chronicles the life of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac and his romantic entanglements with his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt. Moreover, the story is intertwined with flashes of present-day Dubai in 2022, where Louis is narrating his life story to reporter Daniel Molloy.

The previous season 2 episode 3 titled No Pain largely focused on the ancient vampire Armand's backstory and his love affair with Lestat, who co-founded the French coven. With episode 4 titled I Want You More Than Anything in the World, Armand and Louis’ growing closeness will certainly feature in the episode, among other things.

What time will Interview with the Vampire season 2

episode 4 be released?

The lead cast of Interview with the Vampire seen in a picture from the show (Image via Twitter/@Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire)

Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 will air on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. Below is the release schedule of the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Eastern Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 9:00 PM Central Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 8:00 PM Mountain Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 7:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 3, 2024 1:00 AM Central European Time Monday, June 3, 2024 3:00 AM Eastern European Time Monday, June 3, 2024 3:00 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 3, 2024 6:30 AM

How to watch Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4?

A still from the show starring Jacob Anderson and Assad Zaman (Image via Twitter/@Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire)

Fans with a cable connection can catch the episode on AMC. According to AMC's schedule, season 2 episode 4 will air at 9:00 pm ET, followed by two encore showings at 10:13 pm ET and 11:26 pm ET.

Interview with the Vampire season 2's latest episodes are also available on AMC's streaming platform, AMC+, for a small subscription fee.

What to expect from Interview with the Vampire season 2?

Based on Anne Rice’s eponymous 1976 novel, Rolin Jones developed the gothic horror series for the small screen.

The first season takes place in early 20th-century New Orleans and introduces the vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac, 14-year-old Claudia, and their maker Lestat de Lioncourt. It mainly focuses on the romantic relationship between Louis and Lestat as well as Claudia coming to terms with her immortality. The season ends with Louis and Claudia's attempted murder (or immobilization) of Lestat at the Mardi Gras ball in 1940.

Season 2 begins with Louis and Claudia leaving New Orleans in search of Old World Vampires. They spend some time in Romania before heading to Paris. While narrating this episode of his life to Daniel, Louis recounts meeting the local vampire coven, Théâtre des Vampires, in the French city. There, he meets other coven members, including Santiago and Armand.

As the season progresses, the American vampires are found to increasingly ingratiate themselves with the coven. While Louis is still hesitant, Claudia is taken by the vampires' theatrical life, where they perform as actors playing vampires on stage. She is especially taken with Santiago and gets initiated into the coven as a member by the end of the episode.

The official synopsis of the show's season 2 is given as follows:

"In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac continues the story of his life to renown journalist Daniel Molloy- his time in Post War Paris with the Vampire Claudia. In Dubai, Molloy discovers the truths beneath Louis' story."

The show's episode 4 is written by Coline Abert and A. Zell Williams and directed by Levan Akin.

Who stars in Interview with the Vampire season 2?

A picture from Interview with the Vampire season 2 (Image via Twitter/@Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire)

In addition to the main cast from season 1, season 2 introduces a host of new characters who help move the story forward. This season has delved deeper into Armand's backstory, which is taken from Rice's second novel, The Vampire Lestat, released in 1985. So, viewers can expect to see new characters added to the show this season.

Main Cast

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Assad Zaman as Armand

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Recurring Cast

Bally Gill as Rashid

Roxane Duran as Madeleine

Blake Ritson as Morgan Ward

Stephanie Hayes as Emilia

Joseph Potter as Nicolas de Lenfent

AMC and AMC+ offer viewers the opportunity to watch season 1 and the latest episodes of season 2 of Interview with the Vampire.