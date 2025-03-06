Invincible season 2 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series 

Invincible Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 3, 2023. It continued Mark's story as he battled new challenges and forged new relationships. The narrative spanned eight episodes, equally divided into two parts of four episodes each.

Like the show's first season, Invincible Season 2 also garnered considerable praise from audiences and critics. Some of the things that they praised included its storyline, character development, and voice acting. They also praised the show for mostly adhering to the comic book material on which it was based.

However, one aspect of Invincible Season 2 that significantly went unnoticed was its soundtrack. Comprising songs such as Karma Police by Radiohead, Hey You by Chair Model, and Forever by Julianna Barwick, the show's soundtrack served as a narrative device.

There are other tracks that contributed towards making the show more palatable, which will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs.

A list of all the songs in Invincible season 2

While American singer and songwriter Raveena Arora composed the score for Invincible season 2, several artists contributed to its soundtrack. Given below is a list of all the tracks featured in the show, along with details of the performers.

Episode 1: A Lesson For Your Next Life

Karma Police by Radiohead

Episode 2: In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish

Hey You by Chair Model

Truly.Modern.Love by The Royals

Episode 3: This Missive, This Machination!

Headaches by Raveena

Till Eulenspiegels lustige by Mac Albrecht & Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg

When You Want Me by Speelburg

Ballad of a Thin Place by RF Shannon

Forever by Julianna Barwick

Episode 4: It’s been a while

Avalanche by Nick Cave

I Am Yesterday by Zoe Boekbinder

Olympus by Blondshell

The Ground Below by Run the Jewels

Episode 5: This Must Come As A Shock

One of a Kind by N3W N3W & SYDNY

Skipping Stones by Olivia Wendel

Episode 6: It’s Not That Simple

Bad Drummer by Bad Nerves

Dream Team by Aidan Knight

For Nothing by Woolly Music

Wild and Free by That Kid CG

Episode 7: I’m Not Going Anywhere

Forever Never by K-Lab

Feel It by d4vd

Televangelism by Ethel Cain

Episode 8: I Thought You Were Stronger

Weapon of Choice by Fatboy Slim

Final Days by Michael Kiwanuka

About the show

The plot of the second season of Invincible picks up from where it left off in season 1. The official synopsis for the season from Amazon MGM Studios highlights the same while mentioning:

"Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet."

It also mentions:

"Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear - that he might become his father without even knowing it."

How to watch Invincible season 2?

Invincible season 2 is available on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Getty)

Episodes of Invincible are only available on Amazon Prime Video. Therefore, those with a subscription to the platform can watch it at no additional cost.

That said, although rare, there may be some regions where the show may not be available for streaming. Those residing in such areas can rely on VPNs to gain access to the content. However, one should choose this option only after ensuring that the area-wise protocols concerning VPNs are being followed.

