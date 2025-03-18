Invincible season 3 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series 

Invincible season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 6, 2025, with three episodes. It picked up the show's storyline from where it had left off last season. The episodes centred around Mark/Invincible, the show's titular character, as he continued training with Cecil so that he could fight and defeat the Viltrumites.
Invincible season 3, which concluded on March 13, 2025, received a lot of acclaim from both critics and viewers. On the popular reviewing platform, Rotten Tomatoes, the most recent instalment of the show, at the time of writing has a perfect rating of 100 percent from the critics and 93 percent from the audience.
Although both groups have attributed the show's success to its narrative that largely remains faithful to the comics, the voice acting, and the animation, they have not attributed the show's soundtrack which plays a significant role in its story.
The songs in the show contribute to advancing the show's plot and serve as a narrative tool in their own right. Some of these include Go by The Chemical Brothers, used in the first episode of the third season of the show and Attitude by We Are The Good, used in the fifth episode of the third season.
There are a few more songs, too, that play the same role, which will be discussed in the next paragraphs. Therefore, read on to find out about them.
A definitive guide to all the songs in Invincible season 3
According to Tunefind, the tracks featured in each episode of Invincible season 3 are as follows:
Episode 1: You're Not Laughing Now
Go by The Chemical Brothers
Episode 2: A Deal with the Devil
- Evolving Beauty by Al Gromer Khan and Emin Corrado
- I Ain't the One by Spoon
Episode 3: You Want a Real Costume, Right?
Blockbuster Night Pt. 1 by Run The Jewels
Episode 4: You Were My Hero
Your Man by Joji
Episode 5: This Was Supposed to Be Easy
- Attitude by We Are The Good
- Rock the Bells by Boys Noize
- What I Needed by Bombay Beach Revival
- Security by Amyl and The Sniffers
Episode 6: All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry
- Take It All by Helena Deland
- Ghettochip Malfunction (Hell Yes) [Remix by 8-Bit] by Beck
Episode 7: What Have I Done?
When the Party's Over by Billie Eilish
Episode 8: I Thought You'd Never Shut Up
Every Day Is Exactly the Same by Nine Inch Nails
What is the plot of Invincible season 3?
As Invincible's narrative is ongoing, the show's synopsis does not change and covers Mark's expeditions as he encounters several challenges. Its official Amazon MGM Studios synopsis points out the same and states:
"Based on Robert Kirkman’s award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined."
It continues:
"Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves."
How can you watch episodes of Invincible season 3?
Invincible season 3 is an exclusive Amazon MGM production and hence episodes of the show are only available on Amazon Prime Video. Those interested in watching the show can simply do so by subscribing to Amazon Prime Video. Regular subscriptions start at $14.99 monthly and $139 annually.
