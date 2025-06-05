Is Dept. Q based on a book? Explained

Dept. Q is a Scottish crime thriller series that was released on May 29, 2025, on Netflix. It is not based on a true story but is adapted from the first book of the Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen's book series, which was released between 2007 and 2023.

Ad

Created by Scott Frank and Chandni Lakhani, the series features nine episodes, which are directed by Scott Frank and Elisa Amoruso. Lakhani, Frank, Stephen Greenhorn, and Colette Kane serve as its writers. David Brown has produced the series, while Frank, Andy Harries, and Rob Bullock serve as its executive producers.

The official synopsis of the Dept. Q, as per Netflix, reads,

"A brash but brilliant detective (Matthew Goode) leads an Edinburgh cold case unit in this tartan noir by the writer and director of "The Queen's Gambit."

Ad

Trending

Dept. Q is not based on a true story

Ad

The plot of Dept. Q is adapted from the Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen's 2007 novel Mercy (UK) or The Keeper of Lost Causes (US). The story is a work of fiction and is not inspired by true events.

The Netflix series stays largely true to the source material and, most notably, deviates only in its setting. The book is set in Copenhagen, Denmark, while the series takes place in Edinburgh, Scotland. Another change involves Merritt Lingard, whose abduction and search form the crux of the story. She is written as a politician in the book ,but is depicted as a prosecutor in the series.

Ad

What is the story of Dept. Q?

Ad

Detective Carl Morck is tasked with establishing the cold-case unit, Department Q, in Edinburgh following a traumatic past incident which led to the death of his fellow police officer. The Syrian cop Akram Salim, and the young cadet Rose Dickson become his allies in his search for missing individuals who have been long forgotten.

For their first case, they investigate the disappearance of Merritt Lingard, a high-profile prosecutor who was kidnapped from a ferry cruise four years ago. While digging into her past, the team learns about her relationship with the journalist, Sam Haig. Further investigation reveals that Merritt's boyfriend was an impostor named Lyle Jennings, as the real Haig had died in a climbing accident months prior.

Ad

Sam and Lyle had first met at an institution for troubled boys. When they ran into each other again years later, Lyle killed Sam and stole his identity. He pursued Merritt as Haig, intending to date her and eventually kidnap her to avenge his brother Harry's death.

The series reveals that Merritt had dated Harry as a teenager and had planned to run away with him to escape their troubled family lives at home. Merritt helped Harry and Lyle steal her mother's jewelry so that the couple could make a fresh start elsewhere. When Merritt's brother, William, caught them red-handed, Lyle beat him to a pulp and left him disabled for life. But Harry was chased down by the police and was killed while escaping.

Ad

In the climax of Dept. Q, the team finds Merritt at the Jennings’ shipping company, Shorebird Ocean Systems. They're shocked to discover she’s been trapped and tortured in a hyperbaric chamber for four years. They carefully release the pressure and rescue her before she can reunite with William.

In the end, Lyle is dispatched by Akram, and his mother, who was his accomplice in the kidnapping, shoots herself to escape getting captured.

Ad

Also read: Will there be Dept. Q season 2? Renewal status and more

Viewers can stream all episodes of Dept. Q on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More