Is Fubar season 3 happening? Renewal status and more

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the action-comedy Netflix show Fubar, which premiered in May 2023 and quickly became a hit with its high-stakes spy drama and funny moments. The show is about Luke Brunner, a CIA agent.Fubar seemed ready for a second season after the first one did so well. However, season 2 did not do well after it came out on June 12, 2025. As confirmed by Deadline on August 1, 2025, Netflix has officially canceled Fubar after just two seasons.Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is shocked to find out that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) also works for the CIA. The series gradually shows how their relationship changes as they deal with trust issues, being too protective, and dangerous missions. Throughout the series, they face different threats from enemies around the world, which mixes action with personal drama.Why won't Fubar season 3 happen?Season 1 got off to a good start with a lot of viewers, but season 2 saw a big drop in viewers, which was a big reason why the show was canceled. Only 2.2 million people watched the first episode of season 2, compared to 12.6 million people who watched the first episode of season 1. Fubar couldn't keep up its momentum.Fans wanted more adventures with Luke Brunner, but the show couldn't keep up its early popularity. The decision was made after looking at the number of viewers, which showed that the show's popularity had peaked.Fubar season 2 recapAt the start of season 2, Fubar gets more intense as Luke, his team, and his family get involved in a string of dangerous missions. The group has terrible cabin fever at the start of the season while they are hiding out in a safe house. By the end of the season, they had fought the Swedish mafia, used submersibles, protected a US Space Force base, made friends with a pig, danced tangos, and set off many explosions. Relationships within the team change a lot, and characters go through big changes in their personal and professional lives.One of the biggest surprises of season 2 is finding out who the mysterious bad guy Dante Cress really is. His plans to attack the US power grid and start World War III had been building up all season. In the end, it turns out that Chips (Guy Burnet), who was on Luke's team, is Dante Cress.His betrayal and epic villain monologue are two of the most dramatic parts of the season. He did what he did because he has deep-seated father issues. After being killed by a missile, Chips gets the nickname &quot;Barbecue Chips&quot; from Roo (Fortune Feimster).At the same time, Greta (Carrie-Anne Moss), in order to save the world, enters a missile control pod that has the power to kill her. In a twist, though, she makes it through and quits the spy game, saying goodbye to Luke in a bittersweet way. The tension between Luke and his ex-wife Tally (Fabiana Udenio) is also resolved in this season. It turns out that they were lying about their marriage problems for the sake of the mission.Luke finally asks Tally to marry him again, which starts a new part of their relationship. Other characters, like Roo, Aldon, and Barry, go through a lot of personal growth. They are about to start new relationships and face new challenges. At the end of the season, Hamsteak the pig finds a new home with Luke's granddaughter.Fubar is available to stream on Netflix.