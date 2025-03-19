Is Gannibal season 2 based on a manga? Explained

After three long years, Gannibal season 2 finally premiered on Hulu on March 19, 2025. The first season of the show featured horror elements like cults, horrifying secrets, and cannibalism. As the season 2 trailer suggests, the curtains from the secrets behind the occurrences in the Kuge village will be lifted.

Ad

Gannibal season 1 saw police officer Daigo Agawa (Yuya Yagira) trying to get to the depth of the secrets behind the strange events happening in the Kuge village, which initially seemed peaceful. His own family ends up in grave danger as a result of his investigation.

One question that many might have is if Gannibal season 2 is based on the eponymous Japanese manga. The answer is yes, both seasons of the original Hulu series are based on the manga written and illustrated by Masaaki Ninomiya.

Ad

Trending

What will be the plot of Gannibal season 2?

Ad

Gannibal season 1 follows the story of Daigo Agawa (Yuya Yagira), a recently relocated police officer, who arrives in the Kuge village with hopes for a fresh start. He struggles with guilt over an incident that traumatized his daughter.

Initially, things seemed to be going smoothly. However, Agawa's life takes an alarming turn when a person goes missing, and the mutilated body of another is found. He soon realizes there is something wrong with the village and the influential Goto family, who are hiding horrifying secrets. The show left the audience on a cliffhanger.

Ad

A Variety article dated September 20, 2023, announced that the show is renewed for a second season. Disney+ revealed that season 1, comprising seven episodes, became the most-watched locally produced original series on the platform in Japan in the month since its premiere.

The Variety article also featured a statement from Disney where they revealed what to expect from Gannibal season 2. The statement read:

"In season two, audiences will get to uncover more of the village's horrifying secrets and discover if Agawa has what it takes to escape the impossible and bring the nefarious Goto family to justice."

Ad

The trailer for Gannibal season 2 uncovers the village's dark past, which traces back several generations. It also hints at a conflict that might arise between the Goto family and the rest of the villagers.

Masaaki Ninomiya on having his manga Gannibal adapted into a TV series

Ad

Ahead of the release of the second volume of the manga, Masaaki Ninomiya appeared for an interview with Otaku USA, published on September 14, 2024. In the interview, he discussed his inspiration for the manga, the creative decisions he made for it, and his thoughts on the manga's adaptation into a TV series.

Regarding the success of Hulu's original series Gannibal, Ninomiya told Otaku USA:

"I was grateful for it. It was very well made, and I enjoyed it. There are some live-action adaptations from manga that haven't been widely seen, but this is a rare success story. It was a great success because sales of the manga exploded!"

Ad

Yuya Yagira is returning as Daigo Agawa in Gannibal season 2. Kasamatsu Sho is reprising his role as the head of the Goto family, and Goto Keisuke and Yoshioka Riho will be seen as Agawa's supportive wife, Agawa Yuki, once again. Sinzo Katayama is directing the episodes from the script by Oscar-nominated scribe Oe Takamasa.

Gannibal season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback