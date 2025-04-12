Is there going to be Dying for S*x Season 2? Renewal status explored

For fans wondering, Dying for S*x Season 2 will not be renewed as the hit Hulu series was created as a limited series and given a conclusive ending.

The comedy-drama series was released on April 4, 2025, on FX on Hulu. It is adapted from the Wondery podcast of the same name by Nikki Boyer, released in February 2020. Dying for S*x was created by Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether and features eight episodes directed by Shannon Murphy and Chris Teague. Teague and Christina M. Fitzgerald serve as the show's producers.

The show's official synopsis, as per Hulu, reads:

"After Molly receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her s*xual desires for the first time in her life."

Dying for S*x Season 2 will not be renewed

Dying for S*x Season 2 is not greenlit by Hulu (Image via Instagram/@nikkiboyer)

The story of Dying for S*x unfolds over eight episodes that chronicle the protagonist Molly Kochan's journey from her Stage IV cancer diagnosis to her eventual death. It was developed as a limited series and ends with the lead character's passing, thus bringing the story to a natural conclusion.

Moreover, the series is based on the real-life experience of Molly Kochan, who had terminal breast cancer and died on March 8, 2019, at the age of 45. Her best friend, Nikki Boyer, who is also the show's executive producer, is played by Jenny Slate in the series.

The Hulu series has scored an impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the writing and performances being singled out for praise. Despite the positive reviews, Dying for S*x Season 2 will not be greenlit, unlike another Hulu series, Shōgun.

A brief recap of the Hulu series Dying for S*x

Hulu does not have plans to produce Dying for S*x Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@nikkiboyer)

Dying for S*x tells the true story of Molly Kochan, played by Michelle Williams, whose Stage IV breast cancer diagnosis takes her on a journey of s*xual exploration and fulfillment.

The series kicks off two years after she undergoes a double mastectomy, which leaves Molly and her husband Steve's s*x life practically non-existent. She gets more devastating news from her doctor, who tells her that the cancer has returned and is in Stage IV, meaning she only has a few years to live.

Molly runs into her best friend, Nikki, an actress who becomes her emotional support and pillar of strength during her final years. She confides in Nikki that she has never experienced s*xual fulfillment with another person in her life, partly due to her getting molested by her mother's boyfriend at the age of seven. She seeks to change that with the little time she has left.

Molly divorces Steve and goes on a journey of s*xual exploration with the encouragement of the palliative care social worker, Sonya. She creates her profile on a dating app and has numerous encounters with men of different ages and proclivities. Over the course of the series, Molly overcomes her inhibitions and becomes more assertive in her desires and fantasies.

However, her most enduring encounter is her relationship with her neighbor, which starts as a s*xual relationship but develops into love by the end of the series.

Fans looking forward to Dying for S*x Season 2 can stream all episodes of season 1 on Hulu.

