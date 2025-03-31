Why you should watch Shogun? Everything to know about the series before you tune in

The historical drama television series Shogun premiered on FX on Hulu on February 27, 2024. It was adapted from the 1975 historical novel of the same name by James Clavell. Both the novel and the series mark a pivotal moment in the fictional history of Japan when an English sailor, John Blackthorne, encounters a mighty daimyo, Lord Yoshii Toranaga, after a shipwreck in Japan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

It delves into how Blackthorne works with Toranaga, eventually changing Japan's historical landscape. That said, one thing that might be unknown to many is that the characters in both mediums are based on actual historical figures.

Blackthorne's character is loosely inspired by William Adams, an English navigator. Toranaga's character, on the other hand, is inspired by Tokugawa Ieyasu, a renowned daimyo who eventually rose to become a shōgun and the founder of the Tokugawa shogunate.

By basing the show's characters on real-life people the series presents a semi-accurate representation of Japanese history, making for an intriguing watch in this age of multiculturalism. In addition, the series has been praised for numerous aspects such as its cinematography, direction, music, fight scenes, and its real-life portrayal of Japanese history and culture.

An indication of the show's quality is its almost perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, where it presently enjoys a 99 percent critical approval rating. Shogun was also among one of the most awarded shows in the 2024-2025 awards season which further establishes the fact that it is unmissable.

Does Shogun live up to expectations, or is it just another disappointment?

James Clavell's Shogun has only been remade twice as a television series, once in 1980 and again in 2024. Although the 1980 version of the series was great, the 2024 version of it puts much greater emphasis on attention to detail.

As mentioned earlier, the series does not lack on the storytelling and visual front with its captivating plot and marvelous cinematography. The actors' performances are also noteworthy here and contribute to the show's "must-watch" value.

In addition to that, a particular aspect in which Hulu's Shogun does it perfectly is the way it depicts the story. Whereas the 1980 adaptation of Clavell's novel was impressive, the 2024 adaptation goes the extra mile in depicting Japan as authentically as possible.

As per AARP, the lead actor Hiroyuki Sanada who also was the producer of the show took extreme measures to portray Japan and Japanese culture as close to reality as possible. He used over 300 Japanese expert advisers to guide him and the rest on the finer details of the show such as makeup, hairstyles, props, and gestures of the people during the period.

Is Shogun a cultural reset or just another flop?

As previously mentioned, the people who worked on the show went to great lengths to make the story and its portrayal as authentic as possible. This commitment is reflected throughout the series, which is more elaborate in scope and focuses more on detail than any other project set in Japan has in the past.

Shogun drew about 9 million viewers in its opening six days of availability on platforms such as Hulu, Disney+, and Star+, according to a March 6, 2024, Variety article. The report also added that these were high enough to rank the show at number one for Disney General Entertainment worldwide.

Having said that, this kind of viewership entails that a huge audience watched the show. Considering that the audiovisual medium is very powerful, the show is sure to have a huge impact on audiences. A small example of the same is the existence of costumes known as Shogun costumes/robe costumes on online stores such as Etsy.

Did Shogun live up to the hype or fall flat?

The show indeed fulfilled the expectations generated for viewers before its release. As earlier mentioned, the direction, narrative, cinematography, performances, soundtrack, and numerous other aspects worked in its favor.

Aside from these elements, it should be noted that the show also depicts its female characters well. Anna Sawai's character, Toda Mariko, is not only defined by her situation; she has as much agency as the male characters of the show. The same applies to depictions of other female characters as well.

This balanced character representation adds to the overall character development and richness of the series.

