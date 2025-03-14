Is there going to be Invincible Season 4? Here's everything we know so far

Following the explosive battle in the season 3 finale, Invincible season 4 is what will be next on the radar of many viewers and fans. Seeing how the finale set up so many plot threads in its final few moments, it features Mark going up against the Viltrumite warrior known as Conquest as the two trade blows with each other that sees the hero face his most difficult battle yet.

So, for those wondering where there is going to be an Invincible season 4 or not, then we can confirm that there indeed is going to be. Invincible season 4 is currently in development at Amazon Prime Video and was renewed when season 2 of the show was going on as well. However, as of now, a release date for the season isn't available yet.

But fans can surely expect more updates on it soon as creator Robert Kirkman has confirmed that he hopes to release one season every year.

Robert Kirkman discusses the upcoming Invincible season 4

While details on Invincible season 4 remain sparse, Robert Kirkman has teased exactly what fans can expect from the upcoming outing of the show. Talking to RadioTime, the creator confirmed that when fans return to the Invincible universe, they will be treated to a very different world with a lot more new characters that will be introduced throughout.

"When we come back for season 4, we're going to be coming back to a very different world filled with very different characters," said Kirkman.

He also shed some light on the release schedule for the upcoming seasons of the show. Talking about season 4 in particular, Kirkman spoke about how there was a time where season 2, 3, and 4 were in development side-by-side and that it's nice to see how after all these years of work, they finally get to see feedback on their work.

"There was a time when we were working on season 2, season 3, and season 4 all at the same time in various different stages. So any time a season comes out, and we can actually talk about it, that means that the difficult work of keeping all that juggling in heads stops," said Kirkman.

He continued:

"We're behind the scenes working on these seasons for two to three years, and to finally be able to share it with the audience, to get our report card back and find out if we did a good job, is really exciting."

How does the season 3 finale set up Invincible season 4?

The Invincible season 3 finale sets up Invincible season 4 in a major way. At the end of the episode, fans are given various teases towards whats to come in a montage set to the tune of "Everyday is Exactly the Same" by Nine Inch Nails. The sequence begins with the sequids assembling in the sewers, getting ready to take over the world.

Fans then get to see Angstrom Levy being tasked to find a new home for the Technicians and Battle Beast also being recovered in space. Aside from that, Conquest's body is also being held by the GDA and Damien Darkblood is also teased in the end-credits.

Fans can currently tune in for the season 3 finale on Prime Video right now. For further updates, stay tuned.

