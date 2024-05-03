Is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory a sequel? Netflix's animated show, explained

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory continues the journey and primitive narrative of the original animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, making it a direct sequel.

The five seasons of the hugely popular Camp Cretaceous followed the lives of six individuals who were abandoned on Isla Nublar following what happened in the very first Jurassic World movie.

The sequel is set to arrive on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory expands the horizons of the franchise

The events of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory take place six years after those of its predecessor. The show is set to tell a new narrative taking place on the mainland and includes well-known characters.

Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams), Brooklyn (Jenna Ortega), Ben (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji (Darren Barnet), and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) are being pursued by an enigmatic gang, who are using Raptors to kill them one by one.

After learning from the trailer that Brooklyn seems to have been assassinated during an inquiry, fans see the remaining five adventurers decide to go on an expedition to find the truth behind it all. Sadly for fans, Jenna Ortega will not reprise her role as Brooklyn, as was confirmed by Deadline earlier last week.

The official synopsis for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory reads:

"Set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous, members of 'The Nublar Six' are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaurs and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own."

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley, who are also showrunners, executive produce the series alongside Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. Series showrunner Scott Kreamer has called the animated show a “Conspiracy thriller”. He continues to say as per Entertainment Weekly:

“The kids are unraveling this mystery, and just when they think they've got it figured out, maybe there's a bigger story to be told. These two guys have to figure out what the heck's going on before it's too late."

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory- The gang is back together

Darius and the gang are on a mission (Image via Netflix)

Camp Cretaceous ended its five-season run in July 2022. Since then, we have seen the Jurassic World franchise grow even more. The characters' initial development and introduction were handled by its predecessor, freeing Jurassic World: Chaos Theory to concentrate on suspenseful scenes and more complex puzzles.

Camp Cretaceous season 5 shows that Kenji's father, Daniel, is the leader of Mantah Corporation. This is the same nefarious corporation famous for tormenting dinosaurs in the movies. Ben was last seen having a good time on Mantah Corp Island.

Yaz looks content with her daily existence with her girlfriend Sammy outside the city. However, their lifestyles are upset when Darius and Ben appear as seen in the trailer to warn them of an imminent danger to their well-being. They also inform the gang of Brooklyn's death.

Both Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory share worlds with the movie universes as evidenced by the ending of the first animated series underlying themes directly from Jurassic World: Dominion. it's plausible that Jurassic World: Chaos theory may tease viewers with information about Jurassic World 4 before it comes out sometime in 2025.

Although seeing the series is not necessary to comprehend the next film, viewers may be able to deduce some plot points from the show that will be addressed in the upcoming installment in the movie universe. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will premiere on Netflix on May 24, 2024.