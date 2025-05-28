Is Mark Tuello revealed to be a Gilead supporter in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 finale?

A lot of things happened in the final episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, with which the audiences are still trying to deal with since its release on May 27, 2025. While some of the episodes' developments were more surprising than the others, all were equally noteworthy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

One of the most interesting points of the finale episode was Mark Tuello's identity. Throughout the show, Tuello has been acting as a representative of the fallen US Government that Gilead took power over.

However, in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 finale, he reveals that he is more intricately attached to Gilead than he would like to be. Tuello is a Commander in Gilead and was working with the US government to bring down the state so that his child and future generations would not have to fight for their rights.

Mark Tuello is revealed to be a Gilead Commander in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

The finale episode of season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale revealed an interesting fact about Mark Tuello. The character who played an active role in the efforts of the US government and Mayday in overthrowing Gilead was actually a Commander. Tuello revealed this to June when she enquired about his identity when he handed her a card with his name that would allow her to get into places by simply uttering his name.

While June was under the impression that he was a "Captain," Tuello revealed that he was a "Commander." Additionally, he also revealed why he was actively working towards Gilead's downfall. Mentioning his ex-wife, who lives with their son in Hawaii, Tuello mentioned that he was revolting against Gilead so that his son did not have to fight.

Who plays Mark Tuello in The Handmaid's Tale season 6?

Sam Jaeger plays the role of Mark Tuello in The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Getty)

Actor and screenwriter Sam Jaeger plays the role of Mark Tuello in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. He has been playing the character since season 2 (2018) of the show. However, from season 4 (2021), he took on a more important role in the narrative.

Jaegar has been active in the industry since 1999, with one of his first projects being the television film Double Platinum and the television series Law & Order. In 2000, Jaeger was part of shows such as The West Wing and ER.

In 2001, he stepped foot into the film industry with small roles in Behind Enemy Lines and Hart's War. Since then, he has worked in more than 15 films, including The Truth About Emanuel (2013), American Sniper (2014), S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017), Shazam! (2019), and The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021).

Besides the ones already mentioned, Sam Jaegar has been part of several other shows, including Scrubs (2003), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2003), Friday Night Lights (2009), and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (2017). He has also been a part of Tell Me a Story (2018-2019), Why Women Kill (2019), The Politician (2019–2020), and Devil in Ohio (2022).

All episodes of The Handmaid's Tale season 6 are currently available for streaming on Hulu.

