Is Mayfair Witches season 3 happening? Renewal status explored

Mayfair Witches season 2 came to an end on March 2, 2025, and left fans with a cliffhanger. Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the supernatural horror thriller drama TV series is based on the late Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy.

According to a press release from AMC Networks on April 9, 2025, the show has been renewed for a third season. Mayfair Witches season 3 will be set in Salem, Massachusetts, and feature some of the historical events of the infamous town of folklore and witches.

What to expect in Mayfair Witches season 3?

AMC Networks' press release said that Thomas Schnauz, an Emmy award-winning writer and producer, will join Spalding as co-showrunner. Schnauz is best known for his work on Breaking Bad and its spin-off show, Better Call Saul.

Starring Alexandra Daddario in the lead role of Dr. Rowan Fielding, the show's second season was the best-performing series on AMC+ in terms of viewership and acquisition.

In the aforementioned press release, Dan McDermott, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, opened up about what to expect in Mayfair Witches season 3 and also reflected on Schnauz joining as a co-showrunner:

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

He continued:

"Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

Schnau expressed his excitement about reuniting with AMC and also said that he has done some "fantastic and fun" work with Spalding in season 3. He's hopeful that it would translate to the screen for both new and current fans of the show.

Is there hope for Lasher's return in Mayfair Witches season 3?

Season 2 ended with Lasher's demise at the hands of Julien, who then drinks Lasher's blood to absorb his powers. Rowan tries to bring Lasher back to life by drinking his blood. However, she fails to do that and transforms, embracing her darker powers and stepping into a more formidable role within the Mayfair legacy.

In an interview with Collider on March 3, 2025, showrunner Esta Spalding reflected on whether Lasher's death is permanent. Spalding wrote:

"No one is ever entirely dead, and Anne Rice's Immortal Universe carries an aspect of that. Lasher lived a life in the Middle Ages and died and came back as a spirit called down by Suzanne (Mayfair)."

She continued:

"The idea that that could happen and that there's a cycle like that in our universe for any character, I think it's a real possibility storytelling-wise. Even Jack Huston, when he was being interviewed, said, 'Nobody's really dead.'"

While this is not an explicit confirmation about Lasher's return, there's hope for that to happen in the upcoming season.

Mayfair Witches is available to stream on AMC+.

