How many roles did Alexandra Daddario play in Law & Order series? All characters explored 

Alexandra Anna Daddario is an American actress who has also been featured on Law & Order as well as featured in some TV and film productions. She has performed acts in movies such as San Andreas and Baywatch as well as TV shows such as Mayfair Witches.

Prior to her work on mainstream film, Daddario made a number of appearances in crime procedural drama series, including the Law & Order franchise. These early appearances gave her a little experience on TV and an opportunity to demonstrate her range as an actress.

Early in her professional career, Daddario performed in five varied roles on three programs in the Law & Order series: Law & Order, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Conviction. The roles were between 2004 and 2009, and all were a set of varied storylines and character dynamics. Her characters included troubled young women who are in criminal cases and critical witnesses embroiled in dramatic investigations.

Alexandra Anna Daddario's Law & Order appearances

Daddario guest-starred in two episodes of the series, playing various characters in both.

1) Daddario portrays Felicia in the episode Enemy (2004)

In Season 14, she guest-starred as Felicia in the Enemy episode. Felicia was a young woman in a criminal case with a homicide investigation. She was the crucial witness in the case, and the episode discussed the difficulty in finding the truth from untruthful testimonies. Daddario had to portray both fragile and tough characters because her character negotiated the legal process

2) Daddario portrays Samantha Beresford in episode Release (2006)

She appeared as Samantha Beresford in Release during Season 16. Samantha had a case of corruption and police abuse of authority. Her testimony served as the focal point of the investigation, raising issues of justice and moral complications for the police. This character provided Daddario with a more dramatic and serious role, where she was able to display an extensive range of emotions.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent guest roles

Daddario also guest-starred in two episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

3) Daddario portrays Susie Armstrong in In the Wee Small Hours (Part I) (2005)

She guest-starred as Susie Armstrong on Season 5's In the Wee Small Hours (Part I). Susie was a troubled young woman whose disappearance created a high-profile investigation. The character had vulnerabilities, and the case involved high-level players, including political alignments that complicated the investigation. The character requests that Daddario play troubled and scared, adding depth to the suspenseful episode's story.

4) Daddario portrays Lisa Wellesley in Salome in Manhattan (2009)

In Season 8, she portrayed Lisa Wellesley in Salome in Manhattan. Lisa was a socialite who was caught up in the middle of a murder case that transpired within the backdrops of high society. The episode was a complex web of deceit, ambition, and betrayal. Lisa's role was central to the question of motives for the crime, so her part became more intricate as she walked the tightrope between truth and survival.

Conviction appearance

Daddario guest-starred in the pilot of Conviction, a legal drama that is also part of the same universe as Law & Order.

5) Daddario as Vanessa in Pilot (2006)

She appeared as Vanessa during the pilot episode. Vanessa was a younger female who was in a case being handled by the new crop of Manhattan District Attorneys. She had a pretty minor role in comparison, but it was included in the general tone of the show, which was the professional and personal dilemmas of young prosecutors.

Conviction was a brief television series that attempted to present a fresh spin on lawyer shows by focusing on the obstacles experienced by up-and-coming lawyers.

Daddario's recurring appearances on the Law & Order franchise provided her with varied roles, ranging from vulnerable victims to major witnesses in high-profile cases. These are some of her early work before breaking into stronger TV and film projects, showcasing she could learn to play a variety of characters and narratives.

