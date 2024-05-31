Is Netflix’s Raising Voices based on true story? Explained

The Spanish teen drama television miniseries, Raising Voices, is based on the novel of the same name by Miguel Sáez Carral, a Spanish journalist and screenwriter. This series, written by Sáez Carral along with Isa Sánchez, is not based on a true story.

While the story is fictional, it resonates with real-world issues. Sáez Carral’s portrayal of rape culture and the struggles faced by the characters reflects the grim realities of our society. The seamless integration of these elements into the storyline sparks curiosity and speculation, compelling viewers to ponder the origins of the narrative and the possibility of real-life inspiration behind the drama

José Manuel Lorenzo and Miguel Sánchez Carral serve as executive producers of the miniseries, which is a DLO Producciones production. Raising Voices is directed by Eduard Cortés, David Ulloa, and Marta Font and was released on Netflix on May 31, 2024.

What is the inspiration behind Raising Voices?

Raising Voices is an adaptation of the compelling novel of the same name. The book was released in 2021. It has been a subject of discussion ever since due to its plot revolving around a central and critical topic. The plot of Raising Voices centers around the life of a teenager, Alma, and her friends Greta and Nata.

Their normal lives are shattered when Alma discovers that Berta, a former friend, has been assaulted multiple times by their history professor. Alma creates a fake social media profile with the name @Iam_colemanmiller, and posts about the assaults faced by Berta and its impact on her.

Alma hangs a banner at their high school, which reads: "Beware! A rapist is in there!" This action triggers a domino of events that challenge the characters of the story and expose the underlying issues of their community.

The name Alma uses for the fake profile in the series is inspired by two real-life women: Daisy Coleman and Chanel Miller, whose stories add an extra layer of depth to Raising Voices, even though the central plot remains fictional.

Who is Daisy Coleman?

Catherine Daisy Coleman’s life, from her birth on March 30, 1997, to her untimely death on August 4, 2020, was a testament to her resilience and activism. As a s*xual assault victim advocate, she left a lasting impact on the fight against s*xual violence.

At the young age of 14, Daisy was s*xually assaulted in Maryville, Missouri. The subsequent legal proceedings were mired in controversy when charges against her assailant, Matthew Barnett, were dropped because of his influential connections.

This decision led to widespread outrage, particularly among online communities like Anonymous. Daisy’s struggle and the broader challenges faced by survivors of s*xual assault were brought to light in the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy.

Her advocacy continued with the co-founding of SafeBAE, a non-profit organization aimed at preventing s*xual assault in schools. Despite her fearless advocacy, Daisy tragically died by su*cide at the age of 23.

Who is Chanel Miller?

Chanel Miller, born in 1992, is an American writer who experienced a life-altering event in January 2015 when she was s*xually assaulted on the campus of Stanford University. Initially known as “Emily Doe,” her powerful victim impact statement during the sentencing of her assailant, Brock Allen Turner, resonated with millions after being published online by BuzzFeed.

In 2019, Chanel revealed her identity and released her memoir, Know My Name: A Memoir, which won the 2019 National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiographies and was met with critical acclaim. Chanel’s bravery has sparked a national conversation in the United States about the treatment of s*xual assault cases and victims by college campuses and court systems.

She continues to address this crucial topic as a public speaker. Chanel is also a talented artist with aspirations to illustrate children’s books. Her drawings reflect a unique perspective with a touch of surrealism and depth.

Raising Voices is available to stream on Netflix.