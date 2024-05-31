Netflix's Raising Voices ending explained: What happened to the history teacher?

Raising Voices is a Spanish-language Netflix original series premiered on May 31, 2024. Based on the novel Ni una más by Miguel Sáez Carral, the series tells the story of a 17-year-old girl named Alma who reports a s**ual assault at her high school.

It starts with Alma deciding to put up a bold banner on the school gates that says, "Be warned, this school is hiding a rapist." This sets off a series of events ending with the history teacher's arrest. As we follow Alma's story, we also get a glimpse into the struggles of her friends Berta, Greta, and Nata as they navigate school.

Raising Voices is about showing how important it is for young girls to speak out against unfairness and find their voices when things get tough. It sheds light on how silence can hold us back from addressing abuse and other problems, and it encourages girls to stand up for themselves and speak up for what's right.

The fate of the history teacher at the end of Raising Voices

In Netflix's Raising Voices, the history teacher gets busted by the Guardia Civil right in the middle of the school. It all goes down thanks to Alma's determination to bring the teacher's s**ual abuse to light, along with the brave testimony of another student who was also a victim.

The post on social media led a student from a different school to speak out about being a victim, allowing Mercedes Gracia, a Department for Female Minors rep, to investigate the case. Alma then directed Mercedes to talk to the younger girl, Bambi, who also shared her story, resulting in the teacher's arrest.

Raising Voices ending has the resolution of the social media post mystery

The final episodes of Netflix's Raising Voices are all about solving the social media post mystery involving the history teacher accused of s**ual abuse. It all starts with a surprising post from @Iam_colemanmiller claiming to be a victim of abuse. This eventually leads to the teacher's arrest, as mentioned.

The post read,

"This was me before I was r*ped."

In the end, it turns out the post was real, and the history teacher was a creep. Alma's photo helped another student come forward, which led to Mercedes Gracia from the Department for Female Minors getting involved and starting a proper investigation. Alma then told Mercedes to talk to Bambi, who also had a story to share, as mentioned, and that ultimately led to the teacher getting arrested.

The post ended up leading to the teacher's abuse being uncovered and him getting arrested, which was a big moment in the series. Raising Voices shows how speaking out against injustice and using social media can make a difference. It also stresses the need to create a supportive environment for young people and break free from societal pressures that keep abuse victims quiet.

Netflix's Raising Voices ending shows character growth and reflection

The last episode of Raising Voices on Netflix shows how much the main characters have grown and learned. Alma, the main character, goes through a big transformation as she deals with her friend Berta's death and the fallout from her own choices. At first, Alma is just a rebellious teen trying to figure things out.

But as the series goes on, she starts dealing with her feelings and realizing how her actions affect others. When she decides to make a social media post about the history teacher's abuse, even though people were doubtful at first, it ends up getting him arrested and sparking positive changes in the school and community.

Berta starts as a troubled friend but changes after hanging out with Alma. She deals with mental health issues and past abuse, and her death shows how serious these issues can be. Her character is a reminder of how important it is to help and empathize with people going through tough times.

Nata, another important character, starts seeing things differently as she gets more caught up in what's happening. At first, she's quiet and careful, not wanting to get too wrapped up in Alma's drama. But as time passes, she gains more confidence and starts standing up for herself, even helping Alma seek justice.

Greta, Alma's childhood bestie, grows a lot throughout the series. At first, she's shy and unsure of herself. But as the Raising Voices series goes on, she becomes more sure of herself and has Alma's back, sticking by her through thick and thin.

Raising Voices is currently available to stream on Netflix.