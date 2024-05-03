What happened to Reena Virk's parents after Under the Bridge? Explained

Hulu's latest true crime miniseries Under the Bridge was released on April 17, 2024. It is based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey and tells the real story of the murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who lived in British Columbia, Canada. The Hulu series follows a fictionalized version of Godfrey and a police officer who are investigating the brutal murder that tore a family apart.

The show's synopsis, according to Hulu reads:

"Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer."

The show and book both portrayed that Reena had a hostile relationship with her parents as she felt restricted due to their religion and rules. However, her death devasted her parents as they struggled to come to terms with the reality and get justice for Reena.

Reena's parents, Manjit and Suman Virk advocated against bullying and youth brutality following their daughter's death. However, Suman passed away in 2018, and Manjit currently lives with his two other children. In 2008, Manjit wrote a book, Reena: A Father's Story, which gave readers insights into the love he had for Reena, despite the issues they had.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hulu miniseries, Under the Bridge.

The Virks forgave Reena's killer after Under the Bridge events

Javon Walton as Warren Glowatski in 'Under the Bridge' (via Hulu)

Warren Glowatski was a 16-year-old who took part in the attack on Reena Virk and was convicted of killing her. After expressing remorse for his participation in the brutal violence against Reena, Warren went through a restorative justice program. He also received forgiveness from Reena's parents, Manjit and Suman Virk.

The 2019 reprint of Rebecca Godfrey's book includes an afterword that delves into the experiences of the three individuals. The program was held in a small chapel and overseen by two facilitators and saw Manjit fully supporting Warren's participation in it. Virk believed that denying the teen this opportunity would only harden his heart.

During the session, the Virks shared their memories and love for Reena, giving Warren insights into the girl he had helped murder. A detail that was highlighted in the Hulu adaptation was that Warren hadn't known Reena well before the attack.

Warren, in turn, recounted the events of Reena's final night and expressed anguish and regret for his actions. Through the restorative justice program, the Virks found understanding and forgiveness toward Warren.

Archie Panjabi & Ezra Faroque Khan as Reena's parents (via Instagram/@underthebridgehulu)

Meanwhile, Glowatski also stayed out of troubled and mentored at-risk youth while serving his prison sentence. The Virks also supported him when he had his day parole hearing in 2007.

A CBC report from July 2007 claimed that during his day parole hearing, Warren said that he hoped he could be as selfless and caring as the Virks.

"I hope that one day I will be able to be as caring, selfless… I don’t take your support for granted," Warren said.

Warren was eventually granted full parole in June 2010.

Reena Virk's parents became advocates against bullying and violence

Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk in 'Under the Bridge' (via Instagram/@underthebridgehulu)

Even before she was murdered, Reena Virk was a victim of severe bullying and violence at the hands of other teenagers. However, after Reena's death, the bullying and violence had a deep impact on Manjit and Suman Virk. After the events depicted in Under the Bridge, they started educating others against bullying and violence.

A 2018 National Post article reported that the couple traveled across the country to advocate against bullying and youth brutality. They spoke in schools, youth camps, and criminology classes. For their years of advocacy, the Virks received the Anthony J. Hulme Award of Distinction in 2009.

"The award noted not only the Virks’ anti-bullying efforts but also their promotion of restorative justice," the article added.

Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland in 'Under the Bridge' (via Instagram/@underthebridgehulu)

Manjit also wrote a book called Reena: A Father’s Story, published in September 2008. It had a collection of memories he shared with his daughter and described the ups and downs of their family life.

Renna's mother Suman Virk died in 2018

According to a 2018 obituary published by Times Colonist, Suman Virk died on June 16, 2018, at the age of 58. She reportedly choked while eating in a cafe and since her airway was blocked for several minutes, she was declared brain-dead and three days later, she passed away.

The family currently consists of Manjit Virk and his two children.

Under the Bridge is currently available to watch on Hulu with its eight episodes airing weekly.